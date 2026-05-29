Bills DC Jim Leonhard Sends Clear Max Hairston Message After Davison Igbinosun Addition

The Buffalo Bills secondary is starting to look crowded, but first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard doesn’t want anyone to think Maxwell Hairston’s playing time is in jeopardy.

Leonhard offered high praise for Hairston even though the Bills chose another cornerback, Davison Igbinosun, in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.

Hairston was a first-round pick of the Bills just last year, he went No. 30 overall, but struggled through an injury-plagued rookie season that limited him to 11 games.

Hairston was supposed to play opposite shutdown cornerback Christian Benford after beating out veteran Tre’Davious White for the starting role last year. But he now may end up playing the slot, or backing up either Benford or Igbinosun this year.

New Bills DC Jim Leonhard ‘Loves’ Maxwell Hairston

Having too much talent in the defensive secondary is a good problem to have, especially in the NFL where an injuries can and will happen.

Still, the Bills’ decision to pick Igbinosun was met with surprise around the league, since the 6-2, 192-pound cornerback was projected as a high-upside prospect. Buffalo, of course, had already spent premium draft stock on Hairston, since he was one of the fastest prospects and best cornerbacks of his draft year.

But when asked about Hairston, Leonhard doubled down on his support for the University of Kentucky product.

“We love Max. I was a huge fan of Max coming out of college,” Leonhard said. “We’re not down on any of the corners we have. We needed depth, and I firmly believe you have to be able to rush the passer and you have to be able to cover [receivers], and we needed more depth in the room.”

Leonhard went on to explain what specifically he loves about the Bills cornerback.

“He’s high energy – all the time,” Leonhard said. “He loves ball, he loves practice. Any little coaching point you give him on a one-on-one basis, he’s really into that. So to me, the energy and the passion about football, and then obviously he’s got high-level athletic traits.

“We want to keep him healthy for a whole season. That’s the one thing that’s going to be a big challenge for him, is just continuing to grow into that NFL body and be available every week.”

Maxwell Hairston was ‘Excited’ That the Bills Picked Davison Igbinuson

Benford is just 25 years old and signed through 2030. Hairston’s contract expires after the 2028 season — and could go through 2029 if Buffalo exercises his fifth-year option. Davison’s also runs through 2029.

Still, Hairston was fired up when the Bills traded up to pick the Ohio State cornerback with the third-to-last pick of the second round.

“When I seen him get drafted, I was excited,” Hairston said Tuesday according to the Democrat and Chronicle. “Let’s come in, let’s work. We’re getting young in the secondary.”

Hairston had two interceptions in his rookie season, and he is working on physically improving his 5-11, 183-pound frame.

“That was my No. 1 priority going into the offseason,” Hairston said. “Just making sure my body is 100% back to feeling great, making sure that I’m putting muscle on – basically to add armor so I don’t gotta deal with the little knick-knack stuff like that. Just being real intentional and getting healthy, honestly.”