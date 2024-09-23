Bills Make Key Decision on Fan-Favorite Rookie Linebacker

Buffalo Joe is finally taking the field for the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced on September 23 that rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen, a native of nearby Lancaster, N.Y., who became a fan favorite during training camp, will be in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Andreessen was a surprise star of training camp, first coming to the team on a rookie minicamp tryout and eventually earning a spot on the active roster.

Andreessen had been inactive for the team’s first two games, but an injury to linebacker Terrel Bernard gave him the chance to play against the Jaguars.

Joe Andreessen’s Fast Rise in Buffalo

Andreessen had a fast and unlikely rise to prominence in Buffalo this offseason offseason. As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported, he was not on the college football radar coming out of high school and had only one Division I offer, Bryant University.

Though Andreessen set Bryant’s single-season record with 116 tackles in 2022, he had only one offer when deciding to transfer and returned to his hometown to play at the University of Buffalo.

Andreessen joined the Bills on a rookie minicamp tryout, earning a one-year contract in May and turning heads during the preseason. He made a team-high 12 tackles in the team’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and added eight more tackles in the finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Andreessen also flashed his versatility on special teams, playing on all units during the preseason. He became a favorite among fans, earning the nickname “Buffalo Joe,” and ultimately earned a spot on the active roster at the conclusion of the preseason.

Terrel Bernard’s Absence Creates Opening

Andreessen did not dress for the first two games of the season, but now has the chance to provide some depth after Bernard suffered a pectoral injury in the September 12 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Though there were some initial fears that Bernard could miss significant time, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he would likely avoid a trip to injured reserve. That means Bernard would return sometime within the next month.

McDermott said the team is turning to third-year linebacker Baylon Spector to start in Bernard’s absence. Though Spector has not played many defensive snaps, McDermott said he believes the linebacker is ready to start.

Spector had played mostly on special teams prior to Bernard’s injury, but took over in last week’s win over the Dolphins and helped hold Miami’s offense to 10 total points. Andreessen could have the chance to step into Spector’s role on special teams for Monday’s game against the Jaguars.