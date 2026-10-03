Bills Make $5M Joe Andreessen Announcement Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills have made the decision to hand linebacker Joe Andreessen a two-year, $5 million extension before the matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

“The Bills and LB Joe Andreessen have agreed to a two-year, $5 million extension with $3M guaranteed, per source,” Pelissero posted on X. “The Buffalo native is staying home on a deal negotiated by his agency Generation Sports Group.”

“Confirmed by a league source that Joe Andreessen’s contract extension with the Bills is done,” Buffalo News reporter Lance Lysowski added. “A core special teams player and depth inside linebacker.”

Bills, Joe Andreessen Agree on Two-Year Extension

It’s great value for a linebacker who’s been a key special-teamer and depth piece for the past three seasons and who’s still just 26 years old.

“Buffalo Joe” Andreessen is a Buffalo native and made the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2024, with former head coach Sean McDermott commenting on his heartwarming story, saying, “What a story for Buffalo and all the young football players in Buffalo. They get a chance to look to this young man who is playing for the Buffalo Bills, his hometown team. What an awesome story for you guys [and] for the community. He’s worked extremely hard. I mean I know how hard he works in the summer and what football means to him and just a phenomenal young man off the field. He’s done a tremendous job on the field.”

While he’s not a key starter, it’s great knowing the Bills are retaining a key depth piece for just $2.5 million over the next two years who can also be an option should Dorian Williams or Terrel Bernard go down with an injury.

Fans were quick to comment on Andreessen’s extension.

“Tryout player to an extension. What a story! And one of the nicest people. Let’s go Joe!” @jrcorson

“BUFFALO JOE” @therealhky

“Well done deserve every penny and keep the hometown boy in town!” @Billsmafia19

Joe Brady Comments on Matchup Against Patriots

Bills head coach Joe Brady is keeping things blunt when it comes to his thoughts on the divisional matchup against the Patriots.

“I think when you try to make rivalries bigger games than they are, then I think you’re fooling yourselves. You know it’s a great football team over there and an outstanding coaching staff, and it’s going to be a great football game and we’re going to be at our best to come out 1-0 but I don’t think it’s anything that’s no knock, no disrespect. I think we just can’t allow ourselves to think it’s any different.”

The Bills (3-0) will host the Patriots (1-2) on Sunday, October 4th, at 1 PM Eastern Time.