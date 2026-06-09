Joe Brady and Bills Get Great News as Mini Camp Kicks Off

The Buffalo Bills reported for mandatory mini camp on Tuesday, and according to head coach Joe Brady, all players were in attendance.

Even though this week’s mini-camp is mandatory, players have still missed it around the league in the past. Even when it is mandatory, players will often hold out for a new contract. These players are fined for missing practices, which is why it’s awesome to see the Bills have every player in attendance.

Bills Made Major Changes This Winter

It’s always important for every player to show up for mandatory minicamp, particularly this season. The Bills made a handful of big changes this offseason. They first parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott and promoted Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach. After Buffalo promoted Brady, he hired Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator.

With significant changes happening in Buffalo, having every player attend mini camp is a major achievement. This will give the players a clearer understanding of how Brady intends to lead the Bills and their offense, while also allowing them to learn Leonhard’s approach to the defense.

Brady Knows How Important These Practices Are

These summer practices are organized to allow teams to install their offensive and defensive game plans over a few days without hitting. This preparation ensures that they are ready when training camp begins in late July, and Brady knows how important these practices are.

“I don’t ever say that this time of the year isn’t important, yes I know they may be “In pajamas” right now and O-line/D-line game it is real like pads, but it’s not different from a receiver and a DB really, pads come on and different players play differently, but it’s important to see the technique and the communication, but it is hard to make some of the judgements, but as a receiver, it might be easier receiving the ball thrown, but I like the competion we’ve had, but there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for these guys and it’s up to them to go take it,” Brady said on Tuesday, via WGR 550 Paul Hamilton.

If the Bills can learn everything that Brady and Leonhard are trying to teach them this week, they could be ready to go when training camp starts late next month.

Super Bowls aren’t won during the regular season; they are won in the offseason, and the Bills have a great start, heading in the right direction with everyone at minicamp this week.

Bills Will Get Great Practice Against the Browns This Summer

One of the big events the Bills will participate in during training camp, which will also prepare them for the season, is a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

The dates and times for these practices have not been set, but they should take place around Aug. 22, since the Browns host the Bills in a preseason game that day.

These joint practices will give the Bills a great chance to face a solid defense and figure out what they need to work on before they open the regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 13.