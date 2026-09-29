Buffalo Bills Head Coach Makes Bold Comment on Struggling Offensive Weapon

The Buffalo Bills want to get backup running back Ray Davis more involved.

Although Buffalo is 3-0, the Bills haven’t had much of a role for Davis, which has been a surprise. Yet, heading into Week 4, Bills head coach Joe Brady wants that to change.

Buffalo will host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills HC Wants Bigger Role For Ray Davis

Through three weeks, backup running back Ray Davis has struggled to find a role in the offense.

James Cook has gotten plenty of touches, while Ty Johnson made an impact in his return to the field in Week 3. Davis, meanwhile, hasn’t gotten many touches, which Brady wants to change, according to Matt Bove.

“Joe Brady unprompted said they need to get Ray Davis more involved because he’s too good of a player to not have a bigger role,” Bove wrote on X.

So far through three weeks, Davis has just 1 carry for 3 yards and has yet to record a reception. It’s been a major surprise for how little of a role he’s had in the offense, and Brady wants to change that ASAP.

Cook has been stellar as the starting running back, and Johnson being back does hurt Davis’ role. Yet, he still should be getting a couple of carries every game, as he is a power running back.

Whether or not Davis will get more snaps and carries against the Patriots is to be seen. But, Brady made it clear he needs to get the third-year running back more involved in the offense.

Brady Knows Offense Has to be Better

The Bills offense struggled against the Chargers, and Brady knows it has to be better.

“Nothing that showed up yesterday were things that are out of our control,” Brady said of the turnovers. “We did everything we could to try to lose that football game yesterday in losing the football. …

“Offensively, we didn’t have our fastball yesterday,. But defensively, we had our fastball. As we continue to learn how we’re gonna find different ways to win, to be able to win yesterday when our offense wasn’t at their best but our defense was keeping us in that football game and playing really outstanding football, it’s gonna pay dividends as we go.”

The Bills will host the Patriots on Sunday in their first AFC East game of the season.