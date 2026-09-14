Joe Brady Shares 2-Word Message After Bills Week 1 Win Over Texans

The Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2026 NFL season on Sunday with a huge road win over the Houston Texans.

Buffalo and Houston had a back-and-forth game that the Bills won 36-31. It was a thrilling win, which also served as the first game for Joe Brady as the head coach of the Bills.

The Bills will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Joe Brady Shares Message After Bills Week 1 Win

Buffalo picked up a thrilling win over the Texans in a game where the offense was stellar.

After the win, Brady shared a message in which he said he’s ‘really proud’ of how the team played. After saying he was proud, Brady expanded but continued to echo how pleased he was with the team and their performance.

“It’s just one game, and whether we won this game or whether we lost this game, we’re going to have to wake up tomorrow and get back to work,” Brady said. “But to see the guys that have been putting in a lot of the work to see it to kind of show up, I was really proud of that.”

Brady does believe there are areas of improvement, but was pleased Buffalo was able to gut out a win on the road in Week 1.

“I’m just proud of the guys,” Brady said. “You saw a lot of the conviction; Everything we talked about, we didn’t care how pretty. There’s no such thing as an ugly win, right?”

The Bills will now turn their attention to the Detroit Lions, as Buffalo has a short week as they host Detroit on Thursday Night Football.

Josh Allen Happy for Joe Brady After Win

Although Buffalo did make some mistakes, the Bills got a pivotal win in Week 1.

The game also served as the head coaching debut of Brady, and star quarterback Josh Allen was happy for him to get the win.

“It feels good to start the season off right,” Allen said. “Obviously, Coach Joe getting his first win as an NFL head coach takes a lot of time, a lot of effort to get into a position to be able to do that, and I’m really happy for him. He called a heck of a game.”

As Brady also mentioned, the Bills can’t celebrate the win for long as the focus turns to Thursday.

“It’s 1-0,” Allen said. “We’ve got a game on Thursday night, and we’ve got to be ready for that one.”

The Bills are 3-point favorites at home against Detroit in Week 2.