Bills’ Joe Brady Opens Up on Emotional Reaction to Sean McDermott’s Firing

Joe Brady has made no secret how he felt about the Bills firing Sean McDermott.

When McDermott was let go in January, Brady was heartbroken. He even thought he was on the way out, as well.

“I didn’t see that and think, ‘I want to be the head coach.’ I was broken,” Brady said on the Shout Buffalo Bills podcast. “I was broken for a guy that I worked for. I was also broken for the rest of the coaching staff that is sitting there, like, we’re all out of jobs right now. There was a lot of emotion going on.”

Brady, whom McDermott hired as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach in 2022 before his promotion to offensive coordinator, was named McDermott’s replacement in January.

McDermott Led Bills to 2 AFC Title Games

McDermott spent the last nine seasons with Buffalo and was one of the franchise’s most successful coaches. The 51-year-old amassed a 98-50 record at the helm and reached double-digit victories in each of his last seven years with the team. He led the Bills to AFC title game appearances in 2020 and 2024 but never reached the Super Bowl.

McDermott leaves Buffalo as the second-winningest coach in franchise history behind Marv Levy (112).

“This organization is in a much better spot than when he took it over,” Brady said. “I’m not walking into the same situation that he’s walking into, and there’s so much good that comes from that. Sean was an extremely successful head football coach. I hope as I’m coaching I can accumulate the wins he had and the success he had.”

Bills Were Among NFL’s Top Offenses Under Brady

Brady’s offenses consistently performed near the top of the NFL. Last season, the Bills ranked top five in several statistical categories: rushing yards per game (159.6-1st), time of possession (33:08-1st), red zone efficiency (66.2%-3rd), points per game (28.3-4th), total yards per game (376.3-4th), and third down conversion rate (44.8%-4th).

Since the 36-year-old took over as offensive coordinator, the Bills have averaged 29.6 points per game and 367.7 yards per game.

The Bills are expected to be among the league’s top teams again this season, with former MVP and two-time All-Pro Josh Allen back at quarterback.