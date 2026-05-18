Former Bills Edge Joey Bosa Named Fit for NFC Team Ahead of OTAs

The Buffalo Bills made one of the best free agent signings of the entire 2025 cycle. Edge rusher Joey Bosa — formerly of the Chargers — came over on a one-year deal to replace Von Miller as one of Buffalo’s primary pass rushers. Though the Bills’ defense struggled as a whole, Bosa was productive, and helped create a viable pass rush.

This offseason, however, the Bills signed Bradley Chubb. Originally drafted at No. 5 overall by the Broncos, Chubb last played for the Dolphins, and is a younger player than Bosa. The Bills are hoping he can fit next to Greg Rousseau for a longer time than Bosa would be able to.

But that leaves Bosa searching for a new landing spot, and he still has yet to sign. One ESPN analyst believes he knows the best fit….

Former Buffalo Bills Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Named Best Fit for NFC Team

On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen took a look at the top 14 remaining free agents and where their best landing spots would be. For Bosa, he named the 49ers, citing the reunion with his brother Nick Bosa in San Francisco as part of his reasoning.

“Bosa has answered some availability questions over the past two seasons, playing in at least 14 games in each, and he fits as a pass rusher in [49ers DC] Raheem Morris’ defense,” Bowen wrote. “Bosa played 36.3 snaps per game last season in Buffalo, finishing with five sacks, five forced fumbles and 42 pressures.”

“We still see Bosa’s speed-to-power ability on tape, and he still keeps high energy to make stops later in the down. He would provide quality depth for a 49ers’ pass rush that ranked last in pressure rate (24.9%) and total sacks (20) in 2025. And why not have some fun and put him next to his brother, Nick?”

As Bowen mentioned, the 49ers need pass rush help. After Nick Bosa went down last season, San Francisco didn’t have much of a pass rush. And while they already did add some to the position this offseason, Joey Bosa would be a phenomenal addition for a team that would just need him in a rotational role.

The Bills Attacked Needs in the Draft

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The Bills understood the assignment when it came to the draft. Buffalo’s defense simply wasn’t good enough a year ago, and they added key reinforcements across the depth chart. They successfully traded out of the first round and drafted Clemson ED T.J. Parker with their first pick, adding a high-floor edge defender to play with Rousseau and Chubb.

Ohio State CB Davison Igbinosun and TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr could both contribute as rookies as well, and there’s a path for either to earn a starting role. On offense, UConn WR Skyler Bell and Boston College OT Jude Bowry add key depth with high upside to important positions.

South Carolina S Jalon Kilgore is the hidden gem of the class, a top-100 player the Bills got in the fifth round. He could start as a rookie and has immense athletic upside.