Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Faces ‘Puzzling’ Lack of Interest

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa is considered one of the top players left on the open market, but has yet to find a new team as training camps approach.

Bosa became a free agent at the conclusion of an up-and-down season with the Bills, one where he found some success in pressuring opposing quarterbacks but also suffered some costly mistakes. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicted that Bosa would find a new team soon, but noted that his lack of interest has been “puzzling.”

Joey Bosa Predicted to Join Brother in San Francisco

Kay predicted that Bosa would join his brother, fellow edge rusher Nick Bosa, on the San Francisco 49ers. Kay added that it is strange that Bosa has lasted so long.

“While Bosa’s availability may be a bit puzzling, it shouldn’t be long before a team like the San Francisco 49ers picks him up,” Kay wrote. “The Niners know better than anyone that depth—especially in the defensive trenches—is critical for success in the modern NFL. San Francisco managed to weather a rash of injuries last year to punch a playoff ticket and reach the Divisional Round, but still needs to reinforce the edge again after losing Clelin Ferrell, Yetur Gross-Matos and Bryce Huff this offseason.” Bosa led the league in forced fumbles last year and found success against opposing quarterbacks, but struggled at times against the run and made some critical mistakes — including a roughing the passer penalty in overtime of the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Joey Bosa has spent nearly a decade terrorizing opposing quarterbacks,” Kay wrote. “While the edge-rusher is no longer the same game-breaking force he once was, he’s proved in back-to-back seasons that he can still handle key roles for quality defenses.”

While the Bills have been known to bring back former players — sometimes later in the summer, as training camp approaches — they appear to have moved on from Bosa. The team landed Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker with their top overall draft pick, the No. 35 selection. He is expected to join Greg Rousseau in competing for a starting role, especially after the Bills cleared room by parting ways with both Bosa and A.J. Epenesa.

Joey Bosa Could Lean Toward Retirement

Many other analysts have joined Kay in predicting Bosa will join his brother in San Francisco, but Nick Bosa hinted that Joey could have plans that don’t involve the NFL.