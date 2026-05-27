Ex-Bills Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Predicted to Sign With NFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills signed Joey Bosa to a one-year deal last offseason to bolster the pass rush, but he didn’t live up to expectations.

Although Bosa was once a dominant pass rusher, he’s still unsigned as OTAs have begun, but he could ink a new deal soon. Ahead of training camp, Bleacher Report’s NFL analyst Alex Kay predicts that the Chicago Bears will sign Joey Bosa.

“Fortunately for Chicago, there are a surprising amount of quality free-agent edge rushers lingering on the open market. Joey Bosa is arguably the best of the bunch after his strong campaign with the Buffalo Bills last year,” Kay wrote. “Bosa managed to stay healthy for a second consecutive season, tallying 29 tackles, five sacks and a league-high five forced fumbles last year.

“Pro Football Focus credited the pass-rusher with 47 total pressures, 30 hurries, 12 QB hits and two batted passes. Although he’s in the final act of his decorated career, Bosa proved he could still handle being a key piece on a contending defense. Bosa was on the field for 64 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps—his highest share since 2021—and can assume a similar role within Chicago’s edge rotation during an upcoming age 31 campaign.”

Bosa would likely have to sign a one-year deal with plenty of incentives after his last year with the Bills. But if he can rediscover his Pro Bowl form, he would immediately help the Bears’ defense.

Bears Defense Struggled Last Season

Although Bosa didn’t live up to expectations with the Bills last season, he could be a worthy addition to the Bears’ pass rush.

Chicago’s pass rush was a massive disappointment last season, which is why Kay predicts Chicago will sign Bosa.

“Given the Bears recorded a meager 35 sacks all last season while ranking a concerning No. 29 in total defense and falling in the bottom half of the league in both scoring and pass defense, it’s a touch concerning that the team didn’t bring in an elite edge rusher through free agency or the draft,” Kay wrote.

The Bears were in talks to trade for Maxx Crosby, but that didn’t come to fruition, so a cheaper option would be Bosa.

Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Bills Upgraded Pass Rush

After Bosa became a free agent, Buffalo emphasized upgrading its pass rush.

The Bills signed Bradley Chubb to a three-year deal to start at outside linebacker opposite Greg Rousseau in Buffalo’s new 3-4 defense. Along with Chubb, the Bills also signed two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna.

Then, with Buffalo’s first draft pick, the Bills selected T.J. Parker out of Clemson to further bolster the pass rush.

“Yesterday was huge how it worked out for us,” Beane said after Day 2 of the NFL Draft. “We knew when we left here last night, looking at the board, that we’re going to be able to get a pass rusher.”

The hope is that all the additions to the Bills’ pass rush group will help the defense come up clutch in the playoffs and help them get over the hump.