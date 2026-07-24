Bills Star Joey Bosa Urged to Sign With ‘Overlooked’ NFC Team

Thinking outside the box is never bad, and that might be what Buffalo Bills edge rusher and free agent Joey Bosa needs to do if he’s looking to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay singled out an “overlooked landing spot” for Bosa as the Minnesota Vikings, who traded away their best edge rusher this offseason when they shipped Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Joey Bosa hasn’t been able to consistently get back to the elite level he displayed during the early stages of his career, but two consecutive productive seasons with two different franchises make the edge rusher an alluring pickup at this stage of the offseason,” Kay wrote on July 24. ” The Vikings don’t need an every-down starter on the edge … Bosa should thrive in a part-time role that maximizes his strengths and limits his injury exposure. Keeping him fresh and healthy for a playoff push would give Minnesota the type of juice it needs on the edge to counter the elite quarterbacks it is set to come up against in 2026.”

Joey Bosa’s Decade of Dominance in NFL

Bosa, 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, has been one of the NFL’s most consistent edge rushers over the last decade, and has done so while playing on some incredibly average teams with the Los Angeles Chargers for the majority of that time.

As a rookie in 2016, Bosa had 10.5 sacks on the way to being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa made the Pro Bowl in 4 of the next 5 seasons, only missing out in 2018 when he only played in 7 games due to a foot injury. Bosa eventually signed a 5-year, $135 million contract extension in 2020.

After the Chargers released Bosa in March 2025, he signed a 1-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills and showed he could still be a dominant player in the right situation with 5.0 sacks, 9 TFL, 16 QB hits and an NFL-leading 5 forced fumbles in 15 games.

NFL fans are familiar with the Bosa family. Younger brother and San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa are actually just 2 of the 7 members of their family who have played in the NFL, including their father, John Bosa, and grandfather, Palmer Pyle.

Bills Made Big Free Agent Move at Edge Rusher

The Bills made a modest-not-massive move at edge rusher this offseason by signing former 1st-round pick Bradley Chubb.

“Dolphins edge Bradley Chubb and the Bills agreed on a 3-year, $43.5M deal with $29M guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on March 11.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, it’s a mistake they could end up paying for in the long run, calling Chubb’s injury issues flaring up again the “Worst Case Scenario” for the Bills on defense in 2026.

“The Bills had injury issues a year ago defensively, especially in the front-seven,” Davenport wrote. “If those continue, trouble could be brewing, especially if Chubb (who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL tear) joins them. Add to that potential issues in the slot after the departure of Taron Johnson, and the nightmare scenario is a defense that is largely unchanged in 2026 backsliding against the pass while once again struggling against the run.”