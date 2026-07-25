Super Bowl Champion and Former Bills OL Dies by Suicide at 38

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jordan Devey has died at 38 years old.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for his widow and children, Devey took his own life.

“Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time,” the post reads. “As they face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges, including mounting medical expenses, the community is coming together to support Lindsey and their children. The funds raised will help ease the financial burden, allowing them to focus on healing and moving forward without the added stress of immediate expenses.”

As of Friday night, the GoFundMe page had raised approximately $80,000 of its $200,000 goal.

Devey played for 6 teams in 8 seasons, including a career-high 9 starts for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots following the 2014 season and also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bills, where he played his final season in 2020.

Devey’s wife, Linsey, also shared the news with a post on her Instagram account.

Today would have been our 15th year anniversary,” Linsey Devey wrote. “We have filled the walls of our homes and hearts with countless memories, joys, struggles, and triumphs. We brought 4 beautiful children into this world that have your eyes, freckles, and compassion. You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you. And as you said in your last words to me, “we’ll talk soon.” ❤️

Please if you are able, donate to our fund to ease the financial burdens that weigh heavy on our hearts.”

Jordan Devey Made NFL as Undrafted Free Agent

Devey, 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, was an American Fork, Utah, native who starred at juco powerhouse Snow College before transferring to Memphis, where he played almost every position on the offensive line and was named Team MVP as a senior in 2012 on the way to earning All-Conference USA honors.

After going unselected in the 2013 NFL Draft, he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent but played his 1st NFL regular-season game with the Patriots in 2013.

Devey was about to begin his 1st season as the offensive coordinator at Eagle Point High School in Eagle Point, Idaho.

“There are people who leave a legacy far greater than wins and losses. Jordan Devey was one of those people,” the Eagle High School football team wrote on its Instagram account. “Jordan’s impact on youth sports in Eagle wasn’t measured by trophies or championships—it was measured by the lives he touched. He believed in kids, invested his time, shared his knowledge, and helped build confidence, character, and a love for the game in countless young athletes. He made every player feel seen, every family feel welcome, and every team stronger because of his presence. The fields won’t feel the same without him, but his influence will never leave them. Every practice, every game, every lesson about teamwork, perseverance, and doing things the right way carries a piece of what Jordan stood for.”