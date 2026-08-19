Former Bills Star Jordan Poyer Backs Fans ‘Concerns’ Over New Stadium

Former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is sliding with the fans in the ongoing controversy surrounding the new Highmark Stadium.

Since the venue opened, a number of season ticket holders have complained about obstructed views and seats that don’t match what they expected when they purchased their personal seat licenses (PSLs).

The backlash has been loud enough to dominate local news coverage in Buffalo, and now a former player is adding his voice to the conversation.

Jordan Poyer Says Bills Fans Have Every Right to Be Upset Over New Highmark Stadium Sightlines

Jordan Poyer, who spent two stints and eight seasons with the Bills, understands better than most what it means to fans when they show up to support the team.

“I do think that it’s fair for the fans to be concerned and to be vocal about what’s going on with their seats,” Poyer said on CBS Sports. “These fans pay hard earned money to go to these games to support the team that they love. You know these Buffalo Bills fans are passionate about the game of football and so I know I would be pissed if I spent X amount of money and I come to my seat and I see that I can only see half of the field and so I think that is something, a topic to be brought up. Something to be addressed. You build this new stadium, you want it to be right for everybody.”

His comments come at a sensitive time for the organization, which has publicly defended its sales process while also acknowledging it will look into individual complaints.

The Bills, for their part, have pushed back somewhat on the scale of the problem. Team president of business operations Pete Guelli told The Athletic that fewer than one percent of PSL holders have reached out about sightline issues, and that the club stands by the accuracy of the virtual venue tool fans used to select their seats.

“Relative to that specific issue, we feel very confident what was represented via the virtual venue is accurate to what people saw when they sat in their seats,” Guelli added. “If anybody feels otherwise, we’re taking this on a case-by-case basis, and we’ll address any concerns that they have.”

Still, Poyer’s message was clear: when you build a brand-new stadium, it needs to work for everybody, not just the majority.

What a Successful 2026 Season Looks Like for the Bills According to Poyer

Shifting from the stadium saga to football itself, Poyer also shared his thoughts on what it will take for the Bills to have a successful 2026 campaign.

“It’s gonna come down to, ‘Can the defense make one more play?’ Cause Josh [Allen] is always gonna have that team in a game, whether it’s a three-point game with a lead, so can the defense make one more play? …Can we take a step in the direction that we wanna be?”

It’s a telling response, especially from a former Bills defender. For a team that has come close in recent years without breaking through, the kind of incremental, defense-driven improvement may be exactly what separates Buffalo from making a Super Bowl appearance or just another playoff appearance.