Josh Allen Announces Personal News Before Bills’ Preseason Finale

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their third and final preseason matchup on Thursday, August 27. Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed that the starting quarterback Josh Allen will not participate in the game.

After Allen led two scoring drives during Buffalo’s first exhibition game against the Carolina Panthers, he sat during their second preseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele will continue to battle it out for the backup position against the Steelers.

As for Allen, “He’ll be right there with me [on the sideline],” Brady told reporters of the team’s $330 million franchise star. “Hopefully, I’ll let him call some plays, maybe, on Thursday. He wants it all the time.”

Allen happily describes himself as an “explosive play caller,” however, he takes Brady’s invite with a grain of salt. “We’ll see. He talks a big game,” the 30-year-old told reporters on August 25. “He’s promised me that the last few years, and it hasn’t happened yet, so we’ll see.”

While the 2024 league MVP prepares for the start of the season, he shares some exciting news with fans.

Bills QB Josh Allen Relaunches Partnership With Wonderful Pistachios, Renews Hometown Scholarship Program

For the second year, the Bills star is teaming up with Wonderful Pistachios and renewing the Josh Allen Scholarship Fund, which supports first-generation students graduating from high school and pursuing higher education in and around his hometown of Firebaugh, California.

“Students accepted into the program receive support with college applications and up to $12,000 over four years of college,” the company shared in a press release. “Nearly 40 seniors were accepted into the scholarship program in its inaugural year.”

In tandem with the scholarship funds, Allen will be featured on the brand’s flagship 16-ounce Roasted & Salted In-Shell Pistachios.

“Farming and football both require passion, persistence and dedication,” Allen, a fourth-generation pistachio farmer, said in a statement. “You have to show up every day, trust the process, and keep pushing forward. From the farm to the field, pistachios are part of my roots, and I’m proud to share that story with fans.”

Josh Allen Is Grateful for One Major Change This Season

With Allen entering his ninth season in the NFL, he couldn’t be more happy the Bills’ new $2.2 billion stadium features grass instead of turf.

“I think grass is healthier for our bodies,” he said. “I’m to a point in my career now that when we practice inside on the artificial, I can feel it the next day. When we’re out there, I feel great, and I think any guy that was honest would tell you that’s how they feel.

“I’ve gotten numerous, numerous burns on my legs from artificial turf to the point where I can’t sleep at night because it’s bubbling over. It’s very painful… If I can snap my fingers and make every field grass, that’s what I would do for sure.”