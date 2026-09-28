Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Handed Concerning Injury News by Sports Doc

The Buffalo Bills could be facing an injury to superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen had a poor performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he did enough to help the team win 24-16. Yet, he appeared to have injured his knee in the win.

The Bills are off to a 3-0 start and will host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Sports Doc Reveals Potential Injury to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Although Josh Allen played every snap, he appeared to have hurt his knee in the Bills’ win over the Chargers.

Allen took a helmet to the knee with just under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter and grimaced in pain. He was seen limping postgame, and sports doctor Jesse Morse believes it could be an MCL injury.

“Josh Allen Left knee injury Most likely: MCL sprain +/- bone bruise. If grade 1 sprain – likely plays Week 4. If grade 2 sprain – could miss 1-3 weeks + ⬇️ in designed runs. Grade 2 + mensicus – 3+ weeks. If ACL involved – gets complicated, s/e. If bad meniscal tear – think Jaxson Dart,” Morse wrote on X.

In the video, Morse further detailed the injury and believes it likely is a Grade 1 MCL strain, but isn’t ruling out it being worse.

“This may very well be a Grade 1, which would be okay; he’d probably play with a knee sleeve. But his mobility and rushing ability would be compromised,” Morse said. … “If this is moderate, there is a possibility he misses games.”

If Allen does have to miss games, it’s a massive blow to the Bills and their Super Bowl hopes. Buffalo’s offense is led by Allen, and they would have to turn to Kyle Allen, who is the team’s backup and a massive drop-off.

So, if the Bills are going to win the AFC East and go on a run, they will need Allen to be healthy.

Buffalo Survives 5-Turnover Game

The Bills avoided an upset against the Chargers to improve to 3-0.

Buffalo turned the ball over five times, including Allen throwing two interceptions and fumbling another one.

“Overall, again, we won, but a lot of smoke detectors going off right now,” Allen said postgame. “We got to clean a lot of stuff up.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled with the turnovers and believes it’s something the team needs to fix.

“The house was on fire today,” Brady added. “That’s unacceptable.”

The Bills will look to improve to 4-0 in Week 4 when they host the Patriots.