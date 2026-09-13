Bills Josh Allen Drops Honest Quote on TD Pass to Joshua Palmer After Texans Win

The Buffalo Bills started the year 1-0 with a thrilling 36-31 win over the Houston Texans.

Buffalo and Houston had a back-and-forth game, but it was the Bills who got the win, as Josh Allen was the hero again in the win.

Allen finished the game throwing for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for another.

Buffalo will take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Week 2, which serves as the Bills’ home opener.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Drops Honest Quote on TD Pass

The Bills edged out a big win over the Texans on the road in Week 1, as Allen played like a superhero again.

In the win, Allen threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer to give Buffalo the lead late in the fourth quarter. It was Palmer’s first reception of the game, and Allen revealed postgame that he wasn’t even supposed to throw that to him.

“You want the absolute truth,” Allen said postgame on the CBS broadcast. “We call this a horseshoe. This is not where the ball is supposed to go. We have never once repped the ball going there. I just felt those safeties started to cheat towards DJ (Moore) a little bit, Josh ran a great route, put it on a line for him, and he did the rest. We will take those when we get them, but we don’t want to make a living out of throwing those.”

After the reporter pointed out it was Palmer’s lone catch of the game, Allen had high praise for the veteran receiver.

“Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. He stayed ready all game; he did his job, and obviosuly comes up with the play of the game,” Allen added.

It’s an honest quote from Allen, who revealed he wasn’t supposed to throw to Palmer. However, he felt like the Texans’ defense gave him a window, which he took. And it led to the game-winning touchdown.

Allen Happy for Joe Brady After Week 1 Win

Buffalo edged out the win in Week on the road against Houston.

Not only did the Bills start the year 1-0, but head coach Joe Brady also won his debut. Following the win, Allen admitted he was happy for Brady to win his debut.

“It feels good to start the season off right,” Allen said postgame. “Obviously, coach Joe getting his first win as an NFL coach, takes a lot of time, lot of effort to get in a position to do that. I’m really happy for him, he called a great game.”

The Bills will now host the Lions in Week 2 at home on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is a 3-point favorite at home.