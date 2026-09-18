Josh Allen Makes Bills History on TNF vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills opened their new stadium on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, and Josh Allen made history on the first drive.

Allen Scored the First Touchdown at New Highmark Stadium

Buffalo received the opening kickoff, and Allen ended the drive with a 1-yard run to record the first-ever touchdown at New Highmark Stadium.

Allen had a productive first drive, going 2 for 2, throwing for 22 yards and also rushing four times for 40 yards. The Bills didn’t have a third down on the first drive of the game, so Allen made sure to keep Buffalo ahead of the first-down marker.

This article will be updated with more information from the game.