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Josh Allen Makes Bills History on TNF vs. Lions

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after 36-31 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills opened their new stadium on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, and Josh Allen made history on the first drive.

Allen Scored the First Touchdown at New Highmark Stadium

Buffalo received the opening kickoff, and Allen ended the drive with a 1-yard run to record the first-ever touchdown at New Highmark Stadium.

Allen had a productive first drive, going 2 for 2, throwing for 22 yards and also rushing four times for 40 yards. The Bills didn’t have a third down on the first drive of the game, so Allen made sure to keep Buffalo ahead of the first-down marker.

This article will be updated with more information from the game.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Josh Allen Makes Bills History on TNF vs. Lions

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