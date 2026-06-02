Could Josh Allen Replace Matthew Stafford? Radio Host Floats Shocking Trade Scenario

The NFL turned on its head this Monday when the Cleveland Browns traded their star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, the Browns received pass rusher Jared Verse, along with a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

Should the Rams Look to Josh Allen Next Season?

Los Angeles is fully embracing a win-now mentality, as 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford may be facing his final season in the NFL. If Stafford is contemplating retirement next year, longtime sports radio host Maggie Gray suggested that a veteran quarterback might want to consider pushing for a trade to the Rams next season. She has two specific players in mind for this potential move.

Gray suggested that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should consider pushing for a trade to the Rams if Stafford retires next season.

“It rarely happens but why wouldn’t a star QB force a trade to the Rams next year? Stafford retires, and the team is still stacked. I’m looking at Joe Burrow or Josh Allen,” Gray wrote Tuesday on X.

Gray makes a valid point that Burrow or Allen should consider forcing a trade to the Rams next season. However, this kind of move is rare in the NFL, especially unless a player is stuck on a struggling team with little to offer. In those cases, teams may choose to trade a star player for significant draft capital. Both Allen and Burrow are currently with strong teams, and their squads may face off in the AFC title game next season.

Why an Allen Trade to The Rams Would be Hard to Make

It would be difficult for the Bills to trade Allen, especially since he has four years left on his contract after this season. They are in no position to move on from him, as he is under their control until 2030. Plus, with the team already performing well, Allen has a great opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl each season.

The Rams wouldn’t be able to offer the Bills a 2027 first-round pick, since that selection is now with the Browns. To secure Allen, it would take three first-round picks, and any trade wouldn’t be feasible until after the 2027 draft.

Since teams can only trade draft capital for three years, any trade before the 2027 draft would only include picks from 2027, 2028 and 2029. It wouldn’t be until after next year’s draft that the Rams could use a 2030 first-round pick.

The Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is anticipated to be their future starter. There is always the potential for a veteran like Allen to become available for trade, which could lead the Rams to consider sending Simpson in a deal. However, as of now, Los Angeles appears enthusiastic about Simpson and views him as the next quarterback after Stafford retires.

There’s probably only a 1% chance that either Allen or Burrow will be the Rams’ starting quarterback in 2027, but it would definitely be exciting to see one of them land in Los Angeles.