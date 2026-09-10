Josh Allen Sends Clear Message to Bills O-Line Ahead of Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills‘ offensive line will be tested in Week 1.

Buffalo will open its season on the road against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in a very intriguing matchup.

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans, despite having to go on the road.

Josh Allen Sends Message to Buffalo Bills O-Line

Buffalo is set to play Houston again after last year’s struggles.

The Bills’ offensive line struggled as Josh Allen was sacked 8 times while being hit on 12 total occasions. Heading into Week 1, Allen has confidence in his offensive line to keep him

“It’s extremely high,” Allen said. “I love Spencer Brown not just as a football player but as a human being. Talk about a guy who puts in the work, does things the right way, and continues to get better each and every year. Very excited to have him as my right tackle. Hopefully he will get that notoriety fairly soon, because I think he’s that talented. He’s a special player.”

If the Bills are going to open their season 1-0, Buffalo and Allen will need Dion Dawkins and Spencer Browns to be much better than they were last year.

Brown Looking for Revenge Against Texans

Although Allen has full confidence in Brown, he knows he has to prove some doubters wrong in Week 1.

The Bills’ right tackle knows it can’t get much worse than the last time he played Houston, but Brown is confident he will keep Allen upright all game.

“For me it can’t get much worse,” Brown said. … “Dion (Dawkins) and I both got banged up, they got a lot of pressure on Josh, and they came out firing. Their defense is easily the top defense in the NFL, in my opinion. The way they fly around, the way they chase the ball, their secondary, how they cover. And obviously they have $80 million dollars tied up in pass rush guys.”

“It’s a good test to see where you’re at, and it’s early, so get out of the way and then roll from there,” Brown added. “If you can do your job to the highest possibility and be confident in what you’re doing, then you can go out there and be successful.”

If Buffalo is going to win the game, Allen not being under pressure and staying upright is key.

The Bills will then have their home opener in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.