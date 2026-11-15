Bills QB Josh Allen Makes NFL History Against Jets

There’s making NFL history, and there’s making NFL history with an exclamation point, which Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the New York Jets with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.

“Josh Allen rushes for the touchdown, marking his 323rd career total touchdown,” Buffalo Bills PR wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen, nine games into his ninth season, has surpassed Peyton Manning (322) for the most total TDs all-time by a player in their first 10 seasons.”

Just to underline that point — Allen broke Manning’s record halfway through his ninth season. In 2026 alone, Allen’s 22 total touchdowns were more than 15 NFL teams, according to Bills fan Todd Clausen.

The Bills went into halftime with a 10-6 lead.

“HISTORY: Bills QB Josh Allen has officially set the NFL record for the most total touchdowns by a quarterback through his first 10 seasons, surpassing Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning,” ML Football wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Allen accomplished the historic feat in just NINE seasons. FIRST-BALLOT HALL OF FAMER.”

Josh Allen Set 1 NFL Record, Tied Another

Allen, who had led the Bills to an NFL-best 7-1 record headed into Sunday’s game against the Jets, set one NFL record and tied another with his touchdown run.

“With that rushing touchdown, Josh Allen has 4 straight seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns, tying the NFL record,” Bills Muse wrote on X.

“Allen has now rushed for 10+ touchdowns in 4 straight seasons, tying Jalen Hurts (2021-24) for the longest streak by a QB in NFL history,” Bills PR wrote on its official X account.

Josh Allen No Stranger to NFL Record Books

Allen, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, is no stranger to the NFL record books — he’s spent his entire career setting them since the Bills selected him in the 1st round (No. 7 overall) out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Midway through his ninth NFL season, Allen owns or shares 17 NFL records, including most career rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (89), most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season (15), most career postseason rushing yards by a quarterback (767), the first player in NFL history with 40 or more total touchdowns in five straight seasons, and the fastest player to 300 total touchdowns in NFL history (127 games).