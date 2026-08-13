Josh Allen Heaps Praise on Bills’ 7-Year Veteran Player on Roster Bubble

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their preseason game on Saturday.

Josh Allen is likely to get a drive or two at quarterback for the Bills, and he will have some new faces to work with. Star wide receiver DJ Moore will play, while veteran Lloyd Cushenberry III is set to start at center as Connor McGovern is out with a lower-body injury.

Although Cushenberry is set to start, the seven-year NFL veteran is on the roster bubble. However, he has gotten plenty of praise from Allen ahead of the Bills’ first preseason game.

“(He) understands what’s going on,” Allen said. “Came in here and just learned. He’s doing such a fantastic job right now, and I’m extremely comfortable with him. I think the guys in that room really respect him. He’s played a lot of good ball in his career, and he’s doing a great job right now.”

Allen called Cushenberry a ‘true vet’ which is good news for the veteran offensive lineman who is competing for a roster spot.

If Cushenberry performs well in the preseason game, it should help his chances at cracking the 53-man roster. And he already has the support from Allen, which could go a long way come roster cutdown day.

Cushenberry was Brought in for Depth

The Bills signed Cushenberry to a one-year deal to add some more depth to the offensive line.

Cushenberry, who’s entering his seventh NFL season, was expected to compete for the backup center job and also mix in at guard.

“We’ll give him reps (at guard). But I would say competing to be that top backup behind Connor (McGovern),” GM Brandon Beane said of Cushenberry’s fit.

Cushenberry is likely competing with Sedrick Van Pran-Granger for the backup center job. The Bills selected Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has served in a backup role since then.

The Bills also brought in Austin Corbett to compete with Alec Anderson for the starting left guard job.

Allen Eager to Play in Bills Preseason Game

Buffalo will play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, and Allen is eager to get into game action.

In years past, Allen hasn’t played in the preseason, but with a new coaching staff, that appears to change.

“I would love to play,” Allen said after practice on Thursday. “I couldn’t tell you how long or how many drives or what’s the case there, but to get out there and get a good feeling and a good sense of the game and a good sense of the guys around me, I feel like that’s important to do.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady said that anyone who is healthy will play on Saturday against the Panthers, so Allen will likely get a drive or two.

Buffalo will also play the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 27 in its other preseason games.