Bills Advised to Target $40 Million Edge Rusher as Von Miller’s Replacement

The patience the Buffalo Bills showed with Von Miller appears to be paying off, with the All-Pro edge rusher coming back to form after a career-worst season in 2023 as he recovered from a torn ACL.

Though Miller has already surpassed his stats from last season, a new report suggests that the Bills could start looking for the eventual replacement for the 35-year-old. Bleacher Report identified Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat as a potential free agent target next offseason, noting that the Bills may need to find a new partner for emerging star Greg Rousseau.

Von Miller ‘Has His Groove Back’ Bleacher Report noted that Miller appears to be having a bounceback season after returning from a torn ACL in 2023. He struggled off the line last season, managing just three total tackles in 12 games and being benched for a key late-season game against the New England Patriots. Miller already has four tackles this year with 2.0 sacks, keeping regular pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “One thing that’s really working for the Bills right now is that Von Miller has his groove back early in this season,” Bleacher Report noted. “He looked nearly cooked last season, but he’s already getting after quarterbacks through two weeks of the season.” But Miller may not be able to keep up the same level of production in the future, leading Bleacher Report to suggest the Bills add Sweat to make up for Miller’s production should he decline. Sweat is in the final season of a three-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles.