Bills Have Decision to Make Before Trade Deadline Amid WR Injury News

The Buffalo Bills have a new decision to make before the NFL trade deadline after placing wide receiver Joshua Palmer on injured reserve just hours before Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

With the November 10 deadline approaching, Buffalo could be forced to reconsider its plans at wide receiver, particularly if the team wants to make a legitimate push toward the Super Bowl.

Palmer’s injury creates another reason for general manager Brandon Beane to explore the trade market, where several notable receivers could be available. Whether the Bills decide to cut ties with Palmer in the near future or pursue an immediate replacement, standing pat could be a risky decision for a team with championship aspirations.

Bills News: Joshua Palmer’s Injury Creates Another Wide Receiver Concern

Placing Joshua Palmer on IR creates an immediate roster complication for Buffalo, which will have to move forward without the veteran receiver for at least the next four games. Although the designation doesn’t necessarily mean his season is over, it gives the Bills another reason to evaluate its options before the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, three notable wide receivers could be available before the trade deadline: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley, and Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

Schefter reported that Jacksonville has previously resisted trade offers for Thomas but appeared increasingly willing to listen before Tuesday.

“Jacksonville has resisted trade overtures so far, but it sounds like they’re going to listen before Tuesday,” Schefter said.

Thomas would arguably be the most intriguing option because of his age (24 years old), athleticism, and potential to be a long-term contributor in Buffalo.

Bills Could Target A Wide Receiver in the Trade Market

If general manager Brandon Beane decides to go another direction, Buffalo has a few options to consider.

Calvin Ridley could be a more affordable alternative to Thomas, with Schefter reporting that the Titans are open to trading him for a late-round draft pick. Still, he is older in age and wouldn’t be a long-term option in Buffalo.

Then there is Josh Downs, who has already requested a trade from Indianapolis, with Schefter adding that he could be acquired for a fourth-round pick.

“Josh Downs, it sounds like he could be on the move this week for a fourth-round draft pick,” Schefter said. “Kansas City is interested. Pittsburgh is interested. Teams looking for a receiver are interested.”

Downs could be an attractive addition for Buffalo, although there will be competition from other teams, which could up his asking price.

The Bills could even trade other receivers who aren’t necessarily available but could be moved at the right price. Ultimately, Beane has a decision to make before the deadline. Choose not to bring in any receivers via trade and work with what’s already in Buffalo, or explore the trade market and make a move if the price is right.