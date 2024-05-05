Bills ‘Outstanding’ UDFA Predicted to Fill Void on Final Roster

The Buffalo Bills added 10 new players through the 2024 NFL draft and signed a slew of undrafted free agents. While several top picks are expected to become immediate starters, undrafted players face an uphill battle to make the final roster.

However, cornerback Keni-H Lovely, who went undrafted out of Western Michigan, looks to have the best shot. While assessing the Bills’ new talent, The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski discussed which players stood out in his Mailbag column.

“It’s a tall order for any of the undrafted free agents to make the 53-man roster,” Skurski wrote. “But Western Michigan’s Keni-H Lovely could have a shot to stick as the No. 4 cornerback.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler named Lovely as a priority free agent in his draft preview. “Lovely was an All-State defensive back at Atlantic High. A three-star recruit, he signed with Western Michigan and became a starter for his final two seasons, leading the team in interceptions both years,” Brugler wrote.

Loverly registered 96 total tackles, 7 passes defensed, 6.0 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 touchdowns.

“Lovely has outstanding speed and athletic twitch, although premature hip turn and inconsistent pedal/footwork can negate his ability to click and close,” Brugler continued. “He flashes a closing burst to make plays on the ball without making early contact.

“Despite some streaky habits, he is a feisty tackler and gets his man on the ground. Overall, Lovely is undersized and needs better eye balance, but his athletic talent, ball skills and competitive play style might get him drafted.”

Keni-H Lovely Could Became the Bills’ No. 4 Boundary CB

NFL DRAFT GEM OF THE DAY: Western Michigan CB Keni-H Lovely • 5’10, 182lbs

• 4.37 40, 39” vertical

• ball skills

• closing speed

• knack for forcing fumbles

• short area quickness

• high effort player

• solid tackler pic.twitter.com/n8K0aIHg3L — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 16, 2024



Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford look to once again be the Bills starting corners. Buffalo’s 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam will compete for a more consistent role while Ja’Marcus Ingram and Kyron Brown serve as further depth.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “The Bills could also add a low-cost veteran as their fourth boundary cornerback this season. At nickel, Taron Johnson is one of their best players, and [Cam] Lewis or the sixth-round pick [Daequan] Hardy will be his primary backup. Lewis usually practices with the safeties, so we’re not counting him at cornerback for the roster numbers but at safety.”

The Bills signed three veteran free agents on May 3, but no cornerbacks. Buffalo could sign a free agent option once the $10.2 million clears from Tre’Davious White’s exit. However, Lovely, who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, could prove that unnecessary.

SI’s Kyle Silagyi wrote of Lovely, “The vast majority of his experience comes on the boundary, as 513 of his 646 defensive snaps in the 2023 season came out wide; the 5-foot-10 defender will compete with the likes of Ja’Marcus Ingram and Kyron Brown for a spot at the bottom of the Bills’ depth chart at cornerback.”

Bills UDFA Te’Cory Couch Is a Nickel CB & Special Team Candidate



Another undrafted free agent corner the Bills signed, Te’Cory Couch, has skills more in line with Hardy. Silagyi wrote, “Couch’s path to a roster spot in Buffalo is as a depth nickel defender and special teamer. He primarily played in the slot at Miami, registering 482 snaps as a nickel cornerback last season.”

Couch recorded 38 total tackles, 4 passes defensed, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble in 2023. “His size (listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds on Miami’s website) is a bit of a concern, but he brings a breadth of experience to the Bills,” SI’s analyst wrote. “He’ll compete with 2024 sixth-round pick Daequan Hardy for the team’s backup nickel spot in training camp and preseason.”

A very fascinating pick by the Bills with the selection of Penn State CB Daequan Hardy Someone with very good ball skills Projects as a nickel corner But was a standout PR/KR at Penn State #BillsMafia | #GoBills | #NFLDraft

pic.twitter.com/cK1pBbWA1Y — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) April 27, 2024

However, Hardy could make more of an impact on special teams. “As the full-time punt returner for Penn State last season, Hardy averaged 14.6 yards per return,” the Bills reported. He “took a pair back for touchdowns for 56 and 68 yards in the same game vs. UMASS. He became the first player in school history to score multiple punt return touchdowns in one game.”

The 5-foot-9, 179-pounder also recorded 22 total tackles, 7 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions in 2023.