The Buffalo Bills entered the 2026 NFL offseason with a major decision to make about wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman, who was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has yet to develop into the player the Bills felt he would become. He has had some issues off of the field that have led to punishments.

Heading into the 2026 season, new head coach Joe Brady has renewed belief in Coleman. He has openly talked about his desire to keep Coleman around and continue developing the young wideout.

With that being said, Coleman’s roster spot is not guaranteed. He will need to earn another chance in Buffalo throughout training camp and preseason action.

A new update on Coleman’s current status with the team has been revealed.

New Update Revealed About Keon Coleman’s Status With Bills

ESPN recently took a look at some training camp updates throughout the NFL. When it came to the Bills, Coleman’s name came up with an update.

Here is what the group of insiders had to say about the young wide receiver.

“There’s still internal belief in wideout Keon Coleman, who is coming into this season with much lower expectations than he did last year. He’s in a battle with Joshua Palmer for the WR3 snaps behind Moore and Khalil Shakir, but he won’t fade out of the rotation entirely even if Palmer is the ‘starter’ in three-receiver sets,” they wrote.

“To Coleman’s benefit, nobody on the bottom of the receiver depth chart is pushing for snaps ahead of him.”

That’s good news for Coleman. However, the job isn’t finished. He still needs to perform and officially earn a spot on Buffalo’s final 53-man roster.

Looking Back at Keon Coleman’s First Two Seasons

Coleman appeared to have legitimate star potential coming into his NFL career. The Bills felt that they were getting a player who could become Josh Allen’s No. 1 target.

In his rookie season, the 23-year-old wideout played in 13 games. He caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Coleman once again played in 13 games. He recorded 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Nothing so far has shown the star potential that Buffalo saw in Coleman. But, he is just 23 years old with plenty of time to get his career back on track. Keeping him in town would be wise for the Bills, at least for one more season.

Expect to hear more news about Coleman’s roster status in the near future. For now, it seems like he’s on track to make the team and be given another chance to prove himself.