Bills WR Keon Coleman’s Surprise Tribute to Young Fan Goes Viral

Keon Coleman is fast becoming a favorite among Buffalo Bills fans, especially one young fan who sent the rookie wide receiver a welcome gift.

The school-age fan, who signed his name Logan B., sent a welcome letter to the No. 33 overall pick that included two friendship bracelets with the team colors and the words “Let’s Go Bills.” Logan’s letter explained that he started making the bracelets “to give to players to spread love” and wanted to share some with Coleman.

Coleman put them to good use, showing off the gift in his official rookie pictures. The NFL’s official account on X shared the images of Logan’s letter and Coleman’s photos, where he wore the bracelet while posing in his new Bills uniform.

Fans React to Rookie’s Tribute

The pictures quickly earned some viral attention, with many people praising Coleman for the strong bonds he has already created with the team and its fans just a few weeks into his NFL career.

“CJ Stroud and Keon Coleman might be the most likable guys in the NFL. They’re both always doing really cool things for young fans,” one person wrote on X.

The note to Coleman was initially shared by a Bills fan account, who noted that she was close to the family and ecstatic that the rookie receiver followed through and wore the bracelet. The young fan’s mother also shared her joy at Coleman showing off her son’s gift.

“He doesn’t know the half of it yet he’s at school lol,” the mother wrote on X. “He’s going to lose it. He is absolutely Bills mafia to the core, this was completely unexpected. Keon is being welcomed with open arms and I love it.”

Coleman comes to Buffalo with some big expectations, the highest-drafted wide receiver in a decade. The Florida State pass-catcher joins an overhauled wide receiver room, with the Bills shipping top receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a trade and losing No. 2 Gabe Davis in free agency.

The rookie receiver has already dug in, working with coaches and reaching out to Bills legend Andre Reed to help him get acclimated to the NFL. Reed even surprised Coleman for his birthday, showing up wearing the yellow coat that the rookie showed off at his initial press conference.

Bills Fans Returning the Favor

Some Bills fans have returned the favor to Coleman, flooding a non-profit in his hometown of Opelousas, Louisiana, with donations. As Lucas Buckley of WBEN reported, Coleman and his siblings were part of the Hope for Opelousas while growing up, and now Bills fans have raised more than $180,000 for the non-profit.

The organization’s executive director, Loren Carriere, said donations have been coming in around the clock from more than 845 new donors — all Bills fans.

“I just wanna say thank you. Never would’ve thought I’d be part of the ‘Mafia’!” Carriere said. “I didn’t even know Bills Mafia existed until now. But it’s a super sweet connection and it gives us a lot of joy to know that our boy is in such a wonderful place with wonderful people.”