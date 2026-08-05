Insider Reveals Key Injury Update on Bills Kicker During Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills have a question mark at kicker this season.

Buffalo has Tyler Bass as the only kicker on the roster, despite some injury concerns. Bass missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury.

During camp, Bass still hasn’t kicked in front of the public, but that is on purpose, according to Bills insider Matt Parrino.

“Bass still hasn’t kicked in front of the public at St. John Fisher, but special teams coordinator Jeff Rogers said that’s by design, not injury-related,” Parrino wrote. “Bass is building rapport with two new holders he didn’t have last season, and the plan is likely to get him live later this week, with the Bills wanting him kicking at the new stadium sooner rather than later. Saturday’s red-and-blue scrimmage could be a good chance to get him on the new stadium’s grass. Rogers said Bass could also kick in team drills on Thursday.”

As Bass is getting comfortable with his holders, he will eventually kick in front of the public and during preseason games. But, for now, they are keeping him away from the public as he gets comfortable and looks to regain his form after struggling the year prior.

Bass signed a two-year, $6.75 million deal, but there is an out after this season.

Bills Special Teams Coordinator Praises Bass

Many Bills fans have some question marks around Bass after his struggles in 2024 and his injury last year.

Yet, as he’s been kicking in private, Bills special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said that Bass has been kicking and has been doing well.

“We’ve taken advantage of the walkthrough time because of the tempo that it requires or doesn’t require and getting in that team environment, and at some point guys have to start working on that stuff. So Thursday will be the third time we’ve done field goal protection as a team, but the first time we’ve done it in pads and we wanted a padded day, so hopefully we get that worked out,” Rodgers said.

The Bills have two practices left at St. John’s before returning to Orchard Park. Buffalo’s first preseason game is set for Aug. 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

Bass Feeling Good

As Bass dealt with injuries last season, he said he’s fully healthy now.

Bass was once one of the best kickers in the NFL, but he struggled in 2024 at times before being injured.

“The body’s feeling good,” Bass said. “Excited to get back, and the process has been, really just recovering, strengthening what we had worked on, and just taking it one day at a time.”

Bass admits not playing last year was tough, but he learned a lot and is eager to prove how good he is.

“It was tough,” Bass said of not being able to suit up. “A situation I’ve never been in, being injured. But [I’m] really grateful for how they handled it, and I’m grateful for [Matt] Prater coming in. He did a great job, and I learned a lot from just being around him. It was tough, you just want to get back out there, but we’re just grateful to be here.”

The Bills selected Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.