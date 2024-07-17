Bills WR Issues Five-Word Statement on Major Career Setbacks

KJ Hamler has encountered a steady stream of adversity since coming into the NFL in 2020, but is hoping to turn his fortunes around this season with the Buffalo Bills.
The former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos suffered a series of major injuries starting with a hamstring ailment in his rookie season, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted. Hamler also suffered a torn ACL in his second season and a partially torn pectoral muscle in the 2023 offseason.
Speaking to The Buffalo News, Hamler had a blunt, five-word assessment on his derailed career.
“I’ve been through a lot,” Hamler said.
But the 25-year-old receiver also tried to find the positive in his situation.
“But I’ve learned a lot. You have to learn from all those little things in the past,” Hamler said.
New Chance in Buffalo
Before injuries derailed his career, Hamler showed plenty of potential in his rookie season, making 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.
But he has played in just 10 games since the end of that season, not suiting up at all in 2023 after signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in late September but never earning a call-up to the active roster.
“The benefit of last year was looking at things from a different view,” Hamler said. “Being on the practice squad, I wouldn’t say it was humbling, but it was a learning experience. I just tried to be of a benefit to the team without being on the field.”
The Bills signed Hamler to a futures contract in January 2024. The wide receiver said he is excited for his new opportunity in Buffalo, seeing a chance to get back on track.
“I stay positive because I know my grandmother would want me to stay positive,” he said. “After all of the stuff I’ve been through and her being gone these past two years, it’s two ways you can go — bend a little or break. I chose not to break. I chose not to fold.”
New-Look Offense in Buffalo
There could be an opportunity for Hamler to take on a significant role for a Bills team that underwent some major changes in the offseason. The team parted ways with both of its top wide receivers, trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and watching Gabe Davis leave in free agency.
The Bills had other departures, including veteran receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty. Dalton Kincaid, who was one of the team’s most reliable pass-catchers as a rookie tight end in 2023, said next year will be a spread-out offense where “everybody eats.”
“It’s just the culture of this team. It’s just a lot of selfless guys who just want to win,” he said, via SB Nation’s Rachel Auberger. “That comes with, you know, just doing whatever is asked of you to help the team win.”
Kincaid pushed back on questions of whether he could be the team’s top wide receiver, saying instead he expects a well-rounded attack.
“I wouldn’t say I’m the guy. I think we have quite a bit of weapons on offense,” Kincaid said. “You know, we’re going to open everybody up, and with Josh back there, he’s going to get everybody the ball. I think definitely a couple more targets this year, which will be nice.”