Bills WR Issues Five-Word Statement on Major Career Setbacks

“I’ve been through a lot,” Hamler said.

But the 25-year-old receiver also tried to find the positive in his situation.

“But I’ve learned a lot. You have to learn from all those little things in the past,” Hamler said.

New Chance in Buffalo

Before injuries derailed his career, Hamler showed plenty of potential in his rookie season, making 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

But he has played in just 10 games since the end of that season, not suiting up at all in 2023 after signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in late September but never earning a call-up to the active roster.

“The benefit of last year was looking at things from a different view,” Hamler said. “Being on the practice squad, I wouldn’t say it was humbling, but it was a learning experience. I just tried to be of a benefit to the team without being on the field.”

The Bills signed Hamler to a futures contract in January 2024. The wide receiver said he is excited for his new opportunity in Buffalo, seeing a chance to get back on track.