Bills $4.1M Veteran Handed Concerning News as Struggles Continue in Camp

The Buffalo Bills could have an intriguing quarterback competition after all.

Buffalo has Josh Allen as its franchise quarterback, so there isn’t much attention to the backup quarterback. Mitch Trubisky has been the backup for the past couple of seasons but signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

The Bills brought back Shane Buechele and also signed Kyle Allen to a two-year, $4.1 million deal. With Allen getting a multi-year deal and $1.8 million guaranteed, it seemed like he would be the backup quarterback.

However, Bills insider Matt Parrino of NYUP.com revealed that Buechele has been outplaying Allen so far in training camp.

“Buechele made Monday feel like a real competition for the backup quarterback job. Facing pressure right in his face, he delivered a strike to Trent Sherfield for a touchdown — the kind of throw that builds a resume over the course of a camp. Kyle Allen was brought in largely on the strength of his relationship with Josh Allen, but on quarterback play alone, Buechele has outplayed him so far,” Parrino wrote.

If Buechele continues to impress, perhaps Buffalo will take on the dead money and release Allen, or could look to trade him to another team. Allen has proven to be an effective backup quarterback in the NFL as he’s entering his ninth NFL season.

Allen has appeared in 34 career games, starting 19, going 7-12 while throwing for 4,753 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Kyle Allen Close Friends With Josh Allen

Allen is back for his second stint as the Bills’ backup quarterback, and he’s also close friends with starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Kyle and Josh have been friends for years, and the two train together in the offseason. So, back in 2023 when Kyle was a free agent, he said the two spoke about playing with each other.

“It was more me recruiting him (Josh) to let me come up here,” Kyle Allen said back in March of 2023. “I mean you look at guys across the league who you respect and who you want to play behind and help support, I think Josh is at the top of the list. Not only is he a good friend to me, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he’s one of the best in the league and he does it the right way.”

Having a friendly face in the quarterback room should make Josh more comfortable, and Kyle knows his role as the backup. He made it clear in 2023 his role is to make Josh comfortable and help him with whatever he needs.

“I’m just here to support him in any way I can,” Kyle said. “I think our relationship over the last six years, we’re super close. We’re boys.”

Kyle Allen was an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Bills OC on Offensive Approach

Buffalo made some coaching changes, as Joe Brady is the head coach and Pete Carmichael is the offensive coordinator.

Carmichael won’t be calling plays, but he is charged with installing the offense, and he has a clear message to the team that nothing is guaranteed.

“Just because they’ve been good in the past doesn’t mean it’s handed to you,” Carmichael shared. “There’s a lot of guys in this building that have been a part of it. But again, it’s just not something that’s just like ‘it’s just going to happen’. It has to happen through work and preparation.”

The Bills will have their first preseason game on Aug. 15 against the Carolina Panthers.