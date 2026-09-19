Kyrie Irving Offers to Pay Fine for Texans Player Punished Against Bills

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair could have some help paying the NFL fine he earned in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Al-Shaair was among a series of Texans players punished for the season opener, being handed a $11,492 fine for a message he wore on his eye black. The Texans linebacker wore the name of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024, which the league deemed to be a political message.

Al-Shaair could have some help, with a notable NBA star offering to pay the fine for him.

Bills Opponent Gets Help From Kyrie Irving

After reports emerged of Al-Shaair’s fine, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving took to social media to back the Texans linebacker.

“I’ll take care of his fine,” Irving wrote in a post on X.

Al-Shaair has been fined for past messages supporting Palestine, calling out the NFL last year for what he saw as a double standard.

“They always fine you, but I was told if I wore that in the game, I would be pulled out of the game,” Al-Shaair said after the team’s playoff loss to the New England Patriots last year, via Dallas Sports Journal. “That was probably the part that I was confused about, because I understood it was a fine, but I ain’t never seen [wide receiver Stefon Diggs] get pulled out of the game for having eye tape with writing on it.”

Other Texans Players Fined for Bills Game

The NFL also handed down punishment to other Texans players after their Week 1 loss to the Bills. Running back David Montgomery was fined $11,491 for what the league deemed an “unauthorized logo on cleats,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson noted.

Trent Brown was also given a $5,971 fine for socks that didn’t cover his lower leg.

Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards was the only player fined for an actual play against the Bills, taking a $8,923 penalty for a low hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

While the Texans are looking to bounce back from their 36-31 loss against Buffalo, the Bills have already taken advantage of a short week to become the NFL’s first 2-0 team. The Bills dismantled the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, scoring nearly at will in the 41-31 victory.

It’s been a fast start for Allen, who accounted for nine total touchdowns in just five days.