Veteran Bills OL Could Miss Final Roster in ‘Surprise’ Move

The Buffalo Bills added depth and experience to their offensive line this offseason when they signed offensive lineman La’El Collins.

But after some struggles in training camp, Collins could find himself fighting for a spot on the final roster, an insider writes. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia put Collins on the bubble, noting that he will be among the 22 players fighting for five open spots on the team’s final 53-man roster.

Welcome to Buffalo! We’ve signed La’El Collins to a one-year deal: https://t.co/XvnDwdn7TZ pic.twitter.com/k8zUiE8z9t — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 9, 2024

‘Surprise’ Fight for a Roster Spot

Buscaglia wrote that Collins initially appeared to be safe from the team’s final roster cuts, noting that the team made a significant financial commitment when signing him this offseason. But Collins has struggled to keep up with the competition through training camp, leaving him vulnerable to the final cut coming later this month.

“This might be somewhat of a surprise given his name recognition, veteran experience and guaranteed money ($1.5 million),” Buscaglia wrote. “But Collins has not been the versatile reserve piece they were likely hoping to get. His struggles against speed while at offensive tackle are notable, and even the movement abilities inside at guard have held him back.”

Collins also cedes a critical advantage to some of the more versatile linemen in the mix for a roster spot, Buscaglia added. The departure of veteran center Mitch Morse left a hole in the middle of the line, but Collins is not among those competing to provide depth behind expected starter Connor McGovern.

“With more versatile and younger players, it is a definite possibility they could cut Collins,” Buscaglia wrote. “However, none of the other safe bets for the roster have any experience, which helps his case.”

Another Bills Lineman on the Bubble

Buscaglia wrote that Collins could end up competing for a roster spot with fellow veteran lineman Will Clapp, who has also struggled recently.

“Somewhat in the same boat as Collins, Clapp has guaranteed money ($287,500) and starting experience,” Buscaglia wrote. “However, Clapp struggled mightily last year, his lone year as an almost every-week starter. But he has shown the ability to work at either center or guard, which helps his case.”

Clapp could lose an important chance to make his case for the final roster. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the offensive lineman is in concussion protocol, putting his status for the team’s preseason finale on August 24 at risk.

But McDermott added that all of the team’s injured players outside of linebacker Matt Milano could be ready for the start of the season.