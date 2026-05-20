Bills Young Defender Reveals Major Change Amid ‘Make-or-Break’ Camp

The Buffalo Bills will have to make some tough roster decisions this year, and a former third-round pick could be on the chopping block.

Buffalo selected Landon Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was inactive for most of the season before he tore his MCL and PCL in Week 10. After a disappointing rookie season, Jackson’s future in Buffalo is in doubt as he’s been named a cut candidate.

Bills insider Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com and the Shout! Podcast said this training camp is make-or-break for Jackson.

“This is a make-or-break season for him as well. We use that term because Keon Coleman used it for himself,” Talbot said about Jackson.

After a disappointing rookie season, Jackson did make a notable change ahead of OTAs. Jackson revealed he added some more weight, which he felt was key.

“Landon Jackson is excited about the defensive scheme change because it fits what he did well in college. He hopes to play at about 285 pounds, up from 260 last season,” Andy Young wrote on X.

Jackson bulking up should help him be more physical when he rushes the passer, which was a concern for him last year as a rookie, and why he was inactive.

In his final year in college, Jackson recorded 49 tackles and 9.5 sacks, after recording 11.5 sacks and 44 tackles the year prior.

Jackson Named Cut Candidate for Bills

Although Buffalo selected Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he won’t be guaranteed a roster spot this year.

Instead, Bills reporter Randy Gurzi of SI named Jackson a cut candidate for the team.

“Throughout the 2025 NFL draft process, the Bills were continually connected to Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. He wound up being selected by Buffalo in the third round, but wasn’t much of a factor as a rookie,” Gurzi wrote.

“He appeared in just three games before suffering a torn MCL and PCL, ending his season prematurely. Jackson still has potential, but is facing a lot of competition on the edge. Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, T.J. Parker, Mike Danna, and Michael Hoecht will make it tough for Jackson to carve out a role.”

With the additions on defense, Jackson will have to prove he can be an effective pass rusher and earn a roster spot. The hope is that with the added weight, he can prove to be an effective pass rusher and help revamp the Bills’ defense.

Buffalo ‘Excited’ With Where Team is at

The Bills have begun OTAs, and new head coach Joe Brady is excited with where the team is at.

Brady felt like the offseason was a major success, and he said OTAs was exciting for him to see how everyone fits.

“We’ve had an outstanding offseason, but it’s really cool to kind of see it all come together,” Brady said just before the second practice. “We spent a lot of time (working) when guys weren’t here. Just getting on the field yesterday, the offense and defense kind of going against each other, it was a lot of fun, a lot of excitement.”

Ahead of the rest of OTAs and camp, Brady feels like Buffalo is in a good spot.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing it all come together, seeing a lot of the new faces, kind of how they fit,” Brady said of the defense. “We had some guys that were injured last year, seeing them be able to get back on the field. So, I’m excited about where we’re at.”

The Bills will open their 2026 NFL season on the road against the Houston Texans.