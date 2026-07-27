Leaked Bills Jersey Design Sparks Controversy Among Fans

The Buffalo Bills could be unveiling a new look for 2026, and fans are divided about their thoughts on a leaked jersey design that hit social media this week.

The team has been teasing a major announcement for Monday morning, sharing a social media post that targeted 9:30 a.m. While the Bills have not given details about what will be announced, fans are speculating that it could be the unveiling of a new silver-based jersey that has been floating around in images on social media.

The Bills already adopted a throwback look for their final regular season game at Highmark Stadium last year, wearing red helmets with blue jerseys that the team wore during the 1990s, but the leaked jersey design — if correct — would be one of the biggest departures from the team’s core look.

Leaked Bills Jersey Design Has Fans Torn

Some fans have posted pictures of the potential jersey design, which shows a dark gray/silver base color with blue numbers and trim. It was paired with an all-blue helmet that showed the blue buffalo blending into the background.

The Bills have never worn this combination before, and fans were split in their thoughts on it.

“If this is what the Bills jerseys actually look like, this might be the worst helmet in the NFL,” a fan wrote on X. “Like I get they are trying to be the Rams, but the stripe on the Buffalo will just never be like the horn on the Ram.”

“And to think that the Bills couldn’t make a Uniform worse than their 2000s unis,” another fan posted on X. “They have”

But some defended the design, noting that Bills fans have been fickle with new designs in the past. The team introduced an all-white “Cold Front” Nike Rivalries jersey for their game against the New England Patriots last October. It was initially a major hit with fans and sold well, but many fans soured on the design after the Bills lost the matchup.

Potential New Bills Jersey Has Circulated for Months

The images of the potential Bills alternate jersey have been circulating since at least April, with one person on social media saying the pictures of gray jerseys on racks appear to be legitimate.

“When I first reported the Bills to get an alt jersey in January, it seemed obvious what it was gonna be… Until I started hearing about some *interesting* details that line up with this supposed leak,” one person shared in a post on X in April showing the design. “And no, this one doesn’t appear to be AI (clean logos, no difference in pixels, no blurred edges, etc.)”

There have been several different images of the reported Bills alternate jersey, shared from different fans at different times, suggesting that the images are legitimate.

The Bills could also be timing their announcement to generate some attention during the final day of the offseason’s slowest period, the weeks between the end of mandatory minicamp in June and the start of training camp on Tuesday.