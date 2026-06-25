Bills Linked to Blockbuster Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowler to Fill Major Need

The Buffalo Bills have had a problem stopping the run for years, but the team could pull off a blockbuster trade to address it.

Buffalo’s defensive line has struggled in the playoffs, and entering the year, the top nose tackle is expected to be Deone Walker. With that, Tampa Bay Buccaneers analyst Josh Crysler named the Bills as a potential trade partner for star nose tackle Vita Vea.

“The Buffalo Bills ranked No. 28 in rushing defense last season, allowing 136 yards per game. They finished 12-5, but failed to win their division, thanks in large part to their porous run defense,” Crysler wrote. “Tampa Bay has had the No. 1 rush defense dating back to 2019, when Vea became a full-time starter. They’ve had a top-five rushing defense in six of Vea’s eight seasons.

“Second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker is projected to be Buffalo’s starting nose tackle next season, but a team in win-now mode like the Bills could really benefit from a proven elite player like Vea. The Bills are chasing a Super Bowl, and Vea would immediately fix their biggest weakness in run defense.”

Vea is entering the final year of his four-year, $71 million deal and is currently holding in. He wants a new deal, but if a contract extension can’t be reached, he could be dealt, and he makes a lot of sense for the Bills.

Vea is a dominant run stuffer and recorded 34 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler.

Buccaneers Don’t Think Vea’s Hold-in Is Concerning

Although Chrysler believes Vea could be a potential trade candidate, the Buccaneers aren’t concerned about Vea’s hold-in.

“It’s not concerning. We’ve been through it before. It’s part of the business,” Bowles said during minicamp.

Vea has been present at practices but has been observing on the sideline and not physically participating. By attending minicamp, he avoids fines, as it is mandatory to attend.

When asked if Vea was injured, Bowles shut it down, saying that wasn’t the case.

“We’re just bringing him in that late. He’s full-speed,” Bowles added. “He needs to go through training camp, but we don’t need to see him right now.”

If Vea still doesn’t have an extension by training camp, perhaps the hold-in is more concerning, and trade talks start to ramp up.

Bills Want to be an Aggressive Defense

Buffalo has overhauled its defense this offseason, as Jim Leonhard is the new defensive coordinator.

The Bills are changing to a 3-4 defense, and new pass rusher Bradley Chubb said everyone is eager for it. He also believes the goal of the defense is to be as aggressive as possible.

“Aggressiveness… playing fast, playing physical, getting off the ball, putting fear in the tackle’s feet — just get off the ball and ask questions later. That’s what a main emphasis for us has been, and I feel like that’s what we got to do for this defense to really amplify,” Chubb said.

The Bills will open their 2026 NFL season on the road on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.