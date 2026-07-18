Longtime Bills Safety Drops Cryptic Hint About Return to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills brought back veteran safety Jordan Poyer last year and got a vintage season from the 35-year-old, but his future with the team remains unclear.

Poyer is still a free agent after the conclusion of his contract, but may have dropped a hint about a potential return to Buffalo for the next season. It’s not clear if that would be as a player or member of the coaching staff, but his return could boost a position with some question marks.

Poyer took to social media this week to share an image of himself in a Bills uniform and a cryptic caption.

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

Jordan Poyer Has Spoken About Retirement

https://x.com/22GoatedLB/status/2077936650609377414

“Look, I’m not naïve,” Poyer said. “This is most likely my last one. I’m trying to enjoy every moment: the good, the bad, the indifferent and just be part of this team for this run and go out the right way.”

Poyer also stressed that he didn’t want to play for any other team, saying he was ready to end his career with the Bills.

“I’ve said it many times, this is where I want to retire,” Poyer said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “I love the city, I love the organization. I couldn’t think of a better situation to be here with the role I’m in. … I’m just embracing it.”

Poyer has remained active in the Buffalo area, though he lives in Florida during the offseason. He has regularly participated in charity events, often supporting teammates in their charitable endeavors.