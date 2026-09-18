Buffalo Bills Get Major Injury Update on Ed Oliver After Lions Game

The Buffalo Bills got some positive injury news on impact defensive lineman Ed Oliver after their win against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

During warmups, Oliver suffered an injury and was inactive. At the time, there wasn’t much around his injury, but after the game, Buffalo got a positive update.

The Bills won 41-31 on Thursday to improve to 2-0.

Buffalo Bills Get Ed Oliver Update

The Bills were still able to beat Detroit even without Oliver in the lineup, who’s a key part of their defense.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Bills believe Oliver’s injury isn’t too serious.

“They also lost one of their star players before the game, that was Ed Oliver, actually in warmups suffered a hip injury, one of the first big decisions of Joe Brady’s career as a head coach. Had to make a decision: do we try and let him gut it out? They elected to be safe, and Ed Oliver didn’t play yesterday and the hope is this is not a significant injury to Oliver,” Rapoport said on Sportscenter.

With Buffalo having a mini bye after playing on Thursday Night Football, it will allow Oliver extra time to heal up his hip.

Oliver is in the midst of a four-year, $68 million deal with the Bills. Buffalo selected the star defensive tackle ninth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Oliver dealt with injuries last season as he played in just 3 regular-season games. In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, he recorded 5 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Buffalo Starts Joe Brady Era 2-0

The Bills are 2-0 through the first two weeks of the NFL season.

Buffalo is in a new era with Joe Brady as the head coach, as the offense is getting more aggressive, which left tackle Dion Dawkins is a fan of.

“We have a head coach that’s like, we want the ball first,” Dawkins said. “We just don’t pick plays that we have in the playbook. We look at personnels, and we’re like, all right, cool, whatever the defense wants to give us, we’re going to take it, and we’re going to remix it, and we’re gonna capitalize off what they’re giving us.”

Josh Allen contributed to five touchdowns for the Bills, despite battling the flu this week.

“(I’m) Seeing it really well right now,” Allen said. “Still a couple times, maybe trying to do too much and put the ball in harm’s way. So I gotta keep just again letting the game come to me. And our guys doing such a great job in man and zone, finding windows and catching the ball. So just keep doing that.”

The Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 on September 27 at 1 p.m. ET.