Bills ‘Marquee Signing’ Named ‘Forgotten’ Player Ahead of Camp

The Buffalo Bills made a bold move to sign nickel cornerback Dee Alford to bolster the secondary.

Buffalo overhauled its defense this offseason, and one of the first moves GM Brandon Beane made was signing Alford. Alford signed a three-year deal worth up to $21 million. The cornerback will replace Taron Johnson and be a starter.

However, ahead of training camp, Bills analyst Iestyn Harris of FanSided named Alford one of Buffalo’s forgotten players.

“It’s not often a marquee signing for a position is so quickly forgotten, but many don’t even who Dee Alford is. The premium slot corner is set to take the reins from now-Vegas Raider Taron Johnson,” Harris wrote. “The acquisition was anything but quiet, yet it already drifts into obscurity. Cornerback drama has been another stirring topic this offseason, but the nickelback situation is a picture of comfort.”

Alford began his pro career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was an impact cornerback, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2021. After a successful year in the CFL, he signed a futures deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The cornerback played four years in Atlanta and started 16 games over the last two years. He recorded 67 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions last season, which led to him signing the deal with the Bills.

Bills Believe Alford’s Best Football is Ahead

Buffalo went out and signed Alford to bolster the secondary, and Beane doesn’t think he’s played his best football.

Alford was the first free agent signing of the year for the Bills, and Beane said he likes the chip on his shoulder.

“A guy who was grateful, absorbing every minute,” Beane said about Alford. “I felt a chip on this dude like, ‘You ain’t even seen my best football yet.’ Love his DNA. Love his story.”

Alford, meanwhile, said he’s willing to do the dirty work and whatever it takes to help Buffalo succeed.

“Pulling up my film, you’ll see that I can do both, inside or outside,” Alford said. “I’m mainly in the slot, but I’m willing to do whatever. I’m versatile. … “I like to build connections and relationships with my teammates. I really do believe in brotherhood… I’m so fired up to learn my new teammates and fit right in with those guys.”

Alford will turn 29 in November.

Buffalo Overhauled Defense

The Bills have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard, and he’s changing the defense.

Leonhard is changing to a 3-4 defense and wants the Bills to be more aggressive.

“We’re going to be an attacking defense up front and in the back end,” Leonhard said. “We’re going to attack the football. The biggest stat in football is turnovers, so we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to fly around, we’re going to communicate, we’re going to play well together, but we’re going to cause issues for offense, and we’re going to force them to react to us.”

The Bills’ defense has let Buffalo down in the playoffs, and Leonhard now wants them to be the reason for success.

Buffalo opens its NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.