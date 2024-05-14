Bills Add 2-Time Super Bowl Champion WR on $4.5 Million Deal: Insider

The Buffalo Bills are adding more depth to their wide receiver corps, with an insider reporting that the team signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on May 14 that the two sides agreed to a contract after Valdes-Scantling had visited Buffalo.

“Bills are giving former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, including a $1.125 million signing bonus, per source,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Bills had some major departures from their wide receiving corps, shipping Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and losing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency. They have made moves to add new talent, and Valdes-Scantling will serve as a reliable target with Super Bowl experience.

Bills Add Big Target to Their Offense

As Kyle Silagyi of SI.com noted, the Bills had taken a close look at Valdes-Scantling prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.

“USF wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling may be a target for the team, as according to NFLDraftDiamonds, Buffalo wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie recently flew to Florida to hold a private workout with the 6-foot-5 target,” Silagyi reported for USA Today’s Bills Wire at the time.

Since coming into the NFL in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has 186 catches for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns. In his last two seasons with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling made 63 receptions for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns.

Silagyi wrote that Valdes-Scantling could be an important addition to the wide receiver room in Buffalo.

Bills Rehaping Receiving Corps

The Bills will have a new look at receiver in 2024, losing both of their top pass-catchers but adding new talent through free agency and the NFL Draft. The team signed speedy veteran Curtis Samuel and used their top draft pick to add Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke highly of Coleman, saying his background as a football and basketball star will add a new element to the offense.