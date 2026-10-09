Matthew Stafford Delivers Strong Message to Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a memorable performance the last time he faced the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another three in a wild 44-42 loss in the 2024 season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready for more fireworks when the teams meet on Monday. The reigning league MVP delivered a strong message to Allen ahead of the Monday Night Football showdown between two Super Bowl contenders.

Matthew Stafford Facing Challenge Against Josh Allen

Stafford shared praise for Allen this week, telling reporters that the Bills quarterback knows how to elevate his team.

“I got a ton of respect for Josh, what he brings to their team,” Stafford said, via the team’s official website. “Not only from just making the plays, but I just think his presence out there gives them a ton of confidence, as it should. He’s a fantastic player, has been for a while and he does a great job leading that offense and leading that team. Obviously, I’m going against their defense, but understanding full well that our defense is facing a guy that is as talented as anybody in the NFL at the quarterback position. So it’ll be a big-time challenge for us as a team, as a unit. But we’re looking forward to it.” Allen came into the season as a favorite to unseat Stafford as MVP, but has struggled in his last two games. The Bills quarterback has four turnovers in the last two weeks, including a late interception that sealed last week’s loss against the New England Patriots. Matthew Stafford in Awe of Josh Allen’s Abilities Stafford was never known as a mobile quarterback, but has grown even slower in his relatively advanced age. The Rams quarterback said he was in awe of quarterbacks like Allen who can make plays both with their arm and with their legs.