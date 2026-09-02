Bills GM Sends Maxwell Hairston Harsh Message Ahead of Texans Game

The Buffalo Bills could have their cornerback battle continue into the 2026 NFL season.

Buffalo will open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans on the road. The Bills announced that 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will start at cornerback opposite Christian Benford.

Buffalo traded up in the second round to select Davison Igbinosun to add more depth at cornerback. Ahead of the season, Bills GM Brandon Beane sent a clear message to Hairston.

Bills GM Sends Clear Message to Maxwell Hairston

Buffalo selected Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, as the speedy cornerback was expected to make an impact as a rookie. Yet, an injury in training camp hurt him as he ended up starting only three games.

With Hairston now set to start this year, Bills GM Brandon Beane said if he doesn’t perform, they won’t be scared to play Igbinosun.

“We have a lot of confidence in (Hairston),” Beane said on Tuesday. “I think IGB has done a really good job. If we didn’t have confidence in him, we’d just sit him down and throw IGB in. He’s a young player that’s gonna continue to push his way, and Max knows that he’ll have to play at a certain level, or there’s a young man here that’s ready to showcase kind of what he can do.”

When asked if Igbinosun and Hairston will platoon, the Bills GM said he isn’t sure, as they are just taking it one game at a time.

“I don’t really know at this point what we’d do,” Beane said. “I think we’re just kind of taking it one day, one week at a time. I wouldn’t want to put us in a box of saying we would or wouldn’t do. I think anything would be on the table. Whatever we think can help us win. If it’s a platoon, we’ll do it. If it’s just one guy, we will do that.”

So, ahead of Week 1, it’s clear that the Bills are giving Hairston a short leash and won’t be afraid to replace him with Igbinosun.

Buffalo Only Carried 3 Boundary CBs

The Bills’ 53-man roster saw a bit of a surprise as the team only carried three boundary cornerbacks.

Buffalo will carry Benford, Hairston and Igbinosun. Yet, Beane is comfortable with the cornerback room, as he believes Dee Alford and Jordan Hancock can help out if needed.

“That’s the great thing about Dee, he is our starting nickel, but Jordan Hancock’s done a nice job. If we feel like we need to move Dee outside for an injury or whatever’s going on, we can do that as well,” Beane explained. “As we build our roster in different positions, we’re trying to have guys like the Hancock’s of the world that can play [multiple spots].”

The Bills will open their season on the road against the Texans on Sept. 13.