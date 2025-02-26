Mel Kiper Has Bills Adding ‘Versatile’ DB in Latest Mock

The Buffalo Bills roster has felt like it is just a piece or two away from finally getting over the hump and advancing to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

In this latest mock from an ESPN Draft Analyst, the final piece to the puzzle could come in the form of a versatile defensive back to bolster the secondary unit.

Bills Select Texas CB Jahdae Barron in Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was dropping NFL Mock Drafts before the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the early nineties.

The Buffalo cap situation isn’t ideal, which has Kiper trying to project a potential cap casualty loss in the secondary, which helped justify his thought process behind selecting Texas DB Jahdae Barron at No. 30 overall.

Kiper wrote, “If Buffalo doesn’t re-sign Rasul Douglas, one of its cornerback spots is going to be open. And after allowing 7.1 yards per attempt in 2024 (league average), the Bills could use some reinforcements to the secondary.”

Kiper added, “Barron is so versatile that the Bills would be able to put him anywhere on the back end. He reminds me of Cooper DeJean in that way. We saw Barron at outside corner, slot corner and safety at Texas. And he’s a real ball hawk, picking off five passes and breaking up 10 more this past season. Barron can wrap up as a tackler and get after the quarterback as a blitzer, too. He’s one of my favorite players in the class.”

Versatile defensive backs are a very valuable commodity in today’s NFL. The league’s move to 11 personnel (three WRs to go with one RB and one TE on the field) forces opposing defenses to have a safety or cornerback who is comfortable operating in coverage against quick slot receivers, can provide run support in the box, and act as a last line of defense when called upon to perform single-high duties.

Barron feels like a piece that can simply find a way to contribute to this Bills’ secondary that failed to get off the field on big third down situations consistently against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Kiper mentioned Rasul Douglas, who has been a mainstay of the Buffalo cornerback room over the last two seasons. If the team were to part ways with Douglas, the CB position would certainly shoot towards the top of the offseason priority list this offseason.

Current State of the Buffalo CB Depth Chart

If you remove Douglas from the equation, then the Bills would have a glaring need at one outside cornerback spot.

Taron Johnson looked like one of the better nickel defenders in the league last season and Christian Benford made a handful of impact plays with two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a sack over his 15 games in 2024.

Kaiir Elam was pressed into an expanded role in the AFC Championship Game after Benford suffered a concussion, and was promptly picked on by Mahomes and Andy Reid throughout the game.

The Bills will have to make a decision on whether to bring back safety Damar Hamlin, who had a career year but is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Buffalo spend a Day 2 pick in last year’s NFL Draft on Cole Bishop. He could be next in line if Hamlin doesn’t return.

Ultimately, Barron would be a nice addition to this secondary if they don’t bring back Douglas for 2025.