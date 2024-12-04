Bills All-Pro Safety’s Wife Sends 1-Word Message After Surprise Return

Former Bills safety Micah Hyde on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster during the offseason, cutting several key veteran starters. When it came to Bills safety Micah Hyde. Hyde, who signed a two-year $19.25 million contract extension with Buffalo in 2021, they let his deal expire.

While the veteran’s wife, Amanda Hyde, hinted toward the safety’s retirement following Buffalo’s devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round last season, Hyde is now back.

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, the Bills announced they were signing Hyde to the practice squad. “Micah Hyde is in a practice squad role,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday, December 4. “Extremely confident in Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and Cole Bishop.”

Amanda shared her immediate reaction to the news on her Instagram Stories. She simply wrote, “Home 🥹💙❤️.”

Amanda, who shares two children with Hyde, also responded to all the celebratory message she received from those thrilled over the All-Pro’s return. She wrote in response to the Bills’ official announcement, “Forever proud of this man. here we goooo.”

Hyde returns to a Bills team that’s already clinched the AFC East title and a spot in the playoffs. Hyde could play a vital backup role as Buffalo looks to win their first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Micah Hyde’s Wife, Amanda Hyde, Sent an Emotional Letter to Bills Mafia Last Season

After the Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs last season, Amanda posted an emotional letter to fans on her Instagram page. While she left the door slightly ajar for a return, Amanda wrote in the caption that a message from her husband was “coming soon.”

Amanda reflected on Hyde’s seven years in Buffalo in her letter addressed to Bills Mafia. “Through the highs and lows, you guys stood by our side, and we see you. This really is the city of good neighbors, and what a privilege it has been.

“So, Bills Mafia, thank you. Thank you for making this place our home… And thank you for making this place so hard to leave. You will always have a piece of our hearts, and man, do we love you guys!”

She also addressed the team’s loss to Kansas City and her hope for the team moving forward. “This might sting now, but believe this – this city will get theirs. And even if it might be our time to say goodbye, know that no matter where we go, or what may be next, the Hydes will happily be promoted from the roster to The Mafia.”

Amanda closed her message with a nod to Marv Levy. “Because when it all comes down to it, where else where you rather be than right, right now?

Bills Safety Micah Hyde Said He Was in ‘No Rush’ to Decide His Future

After missing almost the entirety of the 2022 NFL season with a neck injury and then suffering two stingers last year, Hyde was mulling over retirement

Speaking to reporters following the Bills’ elimination from the playoffs, he was not ready to make a definitive statement on his future. After four years with the Green Bay Packers, Hyde became a star in Buffalo and played a huge part of turning the team into a winning franchise.

“Every year when you lose, you wake up the next day and you’re filled with so much frustration because you weren’t able to get it done,” Hyde said in January. “This morning I woke up and I’m like, ‘Wow, that was a run. That was an amazing run we went on.’ I’m forever grateful for this team, the hard work and the resilience this team has showed.

“I just have no idea what the future holds right now. I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”