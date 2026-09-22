‘Monster’ $80 Million Buffalo Bills Defender Singled Out

The Buffalo Bills might have — somewhat sneakily — put together 1 of the NFL’s best 1-2 punches at edge rusher with Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau.

Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman singled out Rousseau’s hot start after a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2, in which the 2021 1st-round pick recorded 2.0 sacks and now has 4.0 as the Bills are off to a 2-0 start.

Auman put Rousseau at the top of his Week 2 All-Stars.

“Greg Rousseau followed up a monster opener with two sacks, a forced fumble and four QB hits in the win over the Lions,” Auman wrote on September 22.

Through just 2 games, the 6-foot-6, 266-pound Rousseau is already halfway to matching his career high of 8.0 sacks — achieved in both 2022 and 2024. He also has an incredible 3 forced fumbles through 2 games, which is tops in the NFL.

Bills Paid Big Money to Keep Greg Rousseau

The Bills and Rousseau have proven to be a great fit — and their investment in him shows as much on the field.

Taken in the 1st round (No. 30 overall) out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rousseau has been a steadily climbing impact player for Buffalo and is playing his best football over the last few years. He’s had at least 5.0 sacks in each of the last 4 seasons and has 15.0 sacks in the last 2 seasons — the 8.0 sacks in 2024 and 7.0 sacks in 2025.

Rousseau’s 17-game averages of 50 tackles and 12 TFLs for his career also show an edge rusher outside the normal “just get to the quarterback” type.

The Bills recognized Rousseau’s contributions — and especially what he might do moving forward — by signing him to a 4-year, $80 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

If Rousseau develops into a Pro Bowl or All-Pro talent at this point in his career, that could be the kind of investment that makes the difference between a Super Bowl and staying home.

Buffalo Bills Added Extra Help in Free Agency

The Bills took pains to give Rousseau a competent running mate by signing Chubb to a 3-year, $43.5 million free-agent contract in March — overlooking a lengthy injury history for the former No. 5 overall pick.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicted that injury history

“The Bills had injury issues a year ago defensively, especially in the front-seven,” Davenport wrote. “If those continue, trouble could be brewing, especially if Chubb (who missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL tear) joins them. Add to that potential issues in the slot after the departure of Taron Johnson, and the nightmare scenario is a defense that is largely unchanged in 2026 backsliding against the pass while once again struggling against the run.”

The 2023 torn ACL was actually the 2nd ACL tear of Chubb’s career. He also suffered a partial ACL tear in 2019 with the Denver Broncos that cost him all but 4 games that season. In 2021, Chubb only played 7 games for the Broncos after ankle surgery.

Chubb, 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, has 1.5 sacks through the 1st 2 games.