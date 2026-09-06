Bills Named as Trade Destination for Former 1st-Rd CB in Bold Move

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their defense this offseason, and they might not be done.

Buffalo is always looking to add more talent to their NFL roster, and it could look to the trade market.

Before the Bills kick off their season on the road on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans, Buffalo is urged to make a bold move.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Deonte Banks

Buffalo’s secondary is a potential concern, as there are question marks around Maxwell Hairston.

Hairston is a former first-round pick who had mixed results in his rookie year and struggled in camp. With that, NFL analyst Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report believes Buffalo should look to acquire another cornerback.

“Buffalo has a capable top trio in Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston and Dee Alford, who gives the defense a reliable option in the nickel role,” Gagnon wrote. “The team should expect Hairston to develop in Year 2, but the depth chart could become vulnerable if his progress stalls or injuries strike. Davison Igbinosun is a second-round rookie, while Jordan Hancock is realistically more of a safety who was limited as a fifth-round rookie in 2025.”

If the Bills do pursue some cornerback help, Gagnon believes New York Giants corner Deonte Banks makes sense.

“Banks has shown flashes of the talent that made him a first-round pick, but he has struggled to establish consistency with the Giants. A change of scenery could give him an opportunity to rebuild his value as a depth option in Buffalo,” Gagnon added.

Banks was selected 24th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Giants. He’s entering his fourth NFL season, and New York declined his fifth-year option, which is why he could be moved.

With the Giants a year ago, he recorded 31 tackles. In three years, he has just 2 interceptions, yet he is a former first-round pick for a reason, so perhaps Buffalo would take a flier on him to add more cornerback depth.

Buffalo Made Interesting CB Decision

The Bills did make an interesting decision with their 53-man roster at cornerback.

Buffalo took only three boundary corners in Christian Benford, Hairston, and Davison Igbinosun. However, Bills GM Brandon Beane said he felt confident only keeping three boundary corners on the roster.

“That’s the great thing about Dee, he is our starting nickel, but Jordan Hancock’s done a nice job. If we feel like we need to move Dee outside for an injury or whatever’s going on, we can do that as well,” Beane said. “As we build our roster in different positions, we’re trying to have guys like the Hancock’s of the world that can play [multiple spots].”

With other players being able to shift to the boundary, Beane felt like the team didn’t need to carry a fourth. He also feels confident with the three they have on the roster.

“I feel really good about what’s on the 53, I do,” Beane said. “Assuming you can stay healthy, that’s the one thing you can never predict. Obviously Christian speaks for himself. I’m excited about Max, IGB, and Dee Alford.”

Buffalo opens its season on Sept. 13 against the Texans. The Bills are 1.5-point favorites.