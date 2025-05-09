New Details Emerge on Why Ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis Was Released

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis got an early exit from his three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the reason for his abrupt release has been revealed.

The Jaguars announced this week that they released Davis, who had just completed the first year of his contract in an injury-shortened season. A new report revealed that the knee injury Davis suffered in November was part of the reason for his release.

Gabe Davis Cut Loose After Failed Physical

As Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported, the Jaguars revealed the reason for Davis’ release when it was made official on May 8.

“The Jaguars made wide receiver Gabe Davis’ departure official, releasing him with a failed physical designation,” Williams wrote.

“Davis tore the meniscus in his left knee in November and was expected to need six months to recover from the injury, which limited him to 10 games in his only season in Jacksonville. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.”

Davis was a strong producer through his four seasons in Buffalo, becoming the team’s No. 2 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs and making 163 total receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also earned a reputation as a strong playoff performer, setting an NFL record with four receiving touchdowns in a divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season.

Some Bills insiders suggested the Bills could bring back Davis for the coming season, including Syracuse.com writer Matt Parrino.

“Depends on the money, of course, but Mack Hollins’ role – the one originally held by Davis – is currently vacant,” Parrino wrote in a post on X. “He’s a locker room guy who had his best success with Allen. When healthy, he’s shown to be a viable deep threat. All about the money though. Would he take $3-5 million?”

But the injury designation could now paint an uncertain future for Davis, who hits free agency after his release.

Bills Making Moves in Wide Receiving Corps

It remains to be seen whether the Bills have interest in re-signing Davis, though the team does have a tendency to bring back former players, as it did twice this offseason with cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White.

The Bills have already made some other big moves in their wide receiving corps, including the signing of free agent Elijah Moore. He had been a consistent target over the first four years of his career with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, racking up at least 450 yards and two touchdowns in each of his seasons so far.

Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference this week, Moore said he’s excited to finally get into a good situation in Buffalo.