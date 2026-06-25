NY Gov. Hocul Gets Awkward Reception at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Bills’ New Stadium

Buffalo Bills fans greeted New York Gov. Kathy Hocul with a lukewarm response at ribbon-cutting ceremony for the team’s new stadium this week.

The Buffalo native, donning a Bills hat and a blue-and-white blazer, tried to drum up some excitement when she took the stage at the newly completed Highmark Stadium Tuesday. Hocul enthusiastically kicked off her remarks, saying, “Alright, let’s get this party started. Let’s go!”

Following tepid applause, Hocul kept imploring fans to get excited. “Buffalo, let’s go,” she shouted.

This time, their response was so minimal that Hocul called out fans for their apathy.

“Alright, seriously?” she asked. “You want to win a championship with that kind of enthusiasm? Men and women of labor, you know what I’m talking about.”

Bills Unveil New State-of-the-Art Stadium Features

The Bills’ new home is now officially open for business. The $2.1 billion, 60,000-seat stadium is open air, albeit with a partial canopy designed to protect fans from the worst of the winter weather.

The new playing surface will be natural grass, featuring a SubAir system to help manage soil moisture, aeration, and field heating.

There are also state-of-the-art locker rooms, including fully customizable bi-directional ceiling and floor lighting, active ventilation systems in each locker, and wireless charging/plug sockets.

“To be in here at a ribbon-cutting and see a stadium like this that our owners, our team, our fans deserve is an inspiring time,” Bills president of business operations Pete Guelli said, via ESPN. “It’s exciting for Buffalo.”

Bills Home Opener Set for Week 2 in Primetime

The first public event held at Highmark Stadium will be the team’s annual “Return of the Blue & Red” training camp practice on Aug. 8. On Aug. 15, Buffalo will kick off the preseason at home against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills’ first regular season home game is scheduled for Sept. 17 (Week 2) against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.