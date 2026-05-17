Bills Newly Signed Veteran Named Cut Candidate Ahead of OTAs

The Buffalo Bills could move on from a veteran the team signed as depth.

Buffalo signed veteran offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry to a one-year, $1.4 million deal this offseason. Cushenberry is expected to compete for the starting left guard job and can also be the backup center if needed.

However, ahead of OTAs and training camp, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton named Cushenberry as the top cut candidate for the Bills.

“The Buffalo Bills signed Lloyd Cushenberry to a one-year deal in free agency,” Morton wrote. “They have four entrenched starters across their offensive line, and a competition at left guard following David Edwards’ departure to the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

“As a starting center for all 80 of his career games, Cushenberry won’t compete for that open spot. If Austin Corbett doesn’t win the job at left guard, he’s more valuable depth on the interior than Cushenberry because of his experience at center and both guard positions, which makes the latter expendable.”

If Cushenberry does lose the left guard job, he could be a cut candidate, as Buffalo has Sedrick van Pran-Granger as backup center depth.

However, Cushenberry is owed $1,262,500 in guaranteed money, so whether or not the Bills would want to eat that money is uncertain. But Buffalo could look to trade the veteran for a late-round pick swap as well to a team that needs a center.

Cushenberry was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent four years with Denver before spending the last two with the Tennessee Titans.

Bills Made Additions to Offensive Line

Buffalo lost David Edwards and Ryan Van Demark in free agency, but was able to re-sign Connor McGovern.

The Bills signed Corbert and Cushenberry as the two veteran additions, and general manager Brandon Beane believes both will be important players, as he expects Corbert to battle with Alec Anderson for the left guard job.

“There will be competition there with Alec (Anderson) and him, and we could have other guys as well. But he’s a proven starter,” Beane said.

As for Cushenberry, Beane said he’s a center first, but the team will be looking at him at guard as well to provide more depth.

“We’ll give him reps (at guard). But I would say competing to be that top backup behind Connor (McGovern),” Beane said of Cushenberry’s fit.

Buffalo also selected swing tackle Jude Bowery in the fourth round and guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round.

McGovern Details Reason to Re-Sign

Although Cushenberry has started at center in the NFL, the Bills have one of the best centers locked up in McGovern.

Buffalo signed McGovern to a four-year deal extension this offseason, which was key for both sides.

“I knew I loved it here (in Buffalo). … I knew they loved me. They knew I loved it here,” McGovern said. “It was easy. It was one of those things we knew it was going to happen at some time. But it was nice to finally put that pen to paper and make sure it’s finalized.”

The Bills signed McGovern originally in 2023.