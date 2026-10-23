Bills Safety Gets Surprise News on NFL Suspension

The NFL did an about-face on its punishment of Buffalo Bills safety Sam Franklin on Friday — kind of.

Franklin avoided the harshest part of his punishment for allegedly spitting on an opponent in a Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he still got hit in the pocketbook.

“Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has reduced the discipline of Sam Franklin from a one-game suspension to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct,” NFL Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signora wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Franklin quickly appealed his initial punishment.

“Bills safety Sam Franklin Jr. won his appeal,” Bills reporter Lance Lykowski wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The NFL announced that it reduced his discipline from a one-game suspension to a $14,926 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Franklin was accused of spitting at Raiders tackle DJ Glaze.”

Bills Initially Lost 2 Safeties for Spitting

Incredibly, Franklin was the second Bills safety accused of spitting on an opponent—and suspended — after the win over the Raiders that improved them to 5-1.

Franklin’s suspension came after Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was already suspended for one game for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Sam Franklin in First Season With Bills

Franklin is in his first season with the Bills after spending five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent 2025 on the Denver Broncos‘ practice squad.

“Another spitting penalty,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr. suspended one game.”

“CJ Gardner-Johnson’s leadership spreading throughout the Bills roster,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on X. “Sam Franklin Jr. has also been suspended for spitting at a Raiders player Sunday.”

“Bills safety/special teamer Sam Franklin has been suspended by the NFL for one game for an alleged spitting incident vs. Raiders,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on X on Wednesday. “I’m told Franklin vehemently denies this ever happening and will be appealing.”