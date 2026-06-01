Bills Set To Make NFL History in 2026

The Buffalo Bills will make NFL history in 2026 with their schedule.

Buffalo enters 2026 with high expectations to compete for a Super Bowl, as the Bills are in a win-now window with Josh Allen at the helm at quarterback. With Buffalo being one of the top teams in the NFL, the Bills have plenty of primetime games.

Not only does Buffalo have plenty of primetime games, but the Bills will make NFL history with the number of primetime games against NFC opponents, according to NFL Nerd.

“The 2026 Bills are the 1st team ever scheduled for 5 primetime games vs inter-conference opponents. No other team has ever been scheduled for even 4,” NFL Nerd posted on X.

The Bills have plenty of primetime matchups, including Thanksgiving Day in Buffalo against Kansas City and Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos. But Buffalo will have five primetime games against NFC opponents, which is an NFL record.

Those five primetime games against the NFC opponents are as follows:

Week 2 vs Detroit Lions, Thursday Night Football

Week 5 at Los Angeles Rams, Monday Night Football

Week 9 at Minnesota Vikings, Monday Night Football

Week 14 at Green Bay Packers, Sunday Night Football

Week 15 vs Chicago Bears, Saturday Night Football

The Bills only play NFC opponents five times, and all five are primetime games, showing how popular and must-watch TV the Bills have become.

Bills Enter 2026 as New-Look Team

Buffalo will enter 2026 as a new-look team after the Bills fired Sean McDermott and hired Joe Brady as their new head coach.

The Bills also overhauled their defense with Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator and are switching to a 3-4 defense. After OTAs began, Brady believes Buffalo is in a good spot and trending in the right direction.

“We’ve had an outstanding offseason, but it’s really cool to kind of see it all come together,” Brady said just before the second practice. “We spent a lot of time (working) when guys weren’t here. Just getting on the field yesterday, the offense and defense kind of going against each other, it was a lot of fun, a lot of excitement.”

Brady, meanwhile, also believes the new-look defense is looking good, which he’s excited about.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing it all come together, seeing a lot of the new faces, kind of how they fit,” Brady said of the defense. “We had some guys that were injured last year, seeing them be able to get back on the field. So, I’m excited about where we’re at.”

Buffalo will kick off its 2026 season on the road against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo Signs Veteran Linebacker

The Bills did make a roster move over the weekend.

Buffalo signed depth inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal. The Bills released wide receiver Max Tomczak to make room.

Flannigan-Fowles spent last season with the New York Giants, playing in 10 games and starting in three. He spent his first five years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s appeared in 83 games, recording 129 tackles, two sacks, and one interceptions.

The Bills are tied for the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +1000.