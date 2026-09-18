Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Lions-Bills Game on Thursday Night Football

It was quite a grand opening for the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium, but the Detroit Lions lets down the casual NFL fans. The Thursday Night Football game was expected to be a matchup potentially featuring two of the best NFL teams.

Instead, the Bills made short work of the Lions, at least in the first half. The Lions may want to stay off social media for a bit.

Fans were not pleased with the Lions’ inability to keep the game competitive. Buffalo quickly jumped out to a 27-10 lead heading into halftime.

The good news is that the Lions had a much better start to the second half and scored on their first possession to cut the lead to 27-17.

“The Bills look capable of scoring 70 on this Lions defense,” NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson noted on X. “This is beyond brutal.”

The Lions were dealing with multiple injuries, and appeared unable to perform at a high level without several key players.

“Challenging situation for Lions defense to be without both starting safeties, playing short-week road game against high-scoring Bills after playing 86 defensive snaps in overtime win Week 1 against Saints,” NFL reporter Ed Werder remarked.

“Bills up 14-0 after two possessions while opening new stadium.”

NFL Fans Are Frustrated With Lions-Bills Blowout at Start of Thursday Night Football

While we have seen remarkable comebacks in the NFL, the Lions face an uphill battle, especially with the Bills opening their new stadium. The Lions take on the New York Jets in Week 3.

“The Bills are treating the Lions like they’re a HS team,” Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame said. “An unfair fight.”

For Buffalo, the team’s offense has looked quite impressive. Yet, it is not all good news for the Bills as the team is dealing with multiple wide receiver injuries as DJ Moore and Keon Coleman both exited the game.

“Bills are shredding in 12 personnel tonight,” Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice explained. “Lions have matched with their Base defense every time and the Bills have ripped 149 yards in 15 plays with an 80% success rate, per @NextGenStats.”

The Lions Are Getting Torched on Social Media Amid Slow Start vs. Bills on TNF

Fans flooded the Lions’ social media posts expressing their displeasure.

“At least I don’t have to stay up now,” one fan optimistically admitted.

“What did this team even do in the offseason,” another person wondered.

“Do we have to play the second half?” asked another fan.

“This is bad – early in the season but that’s not an NFL caliber defense out there and they don’t look well coached either with way too many penalties,” one person bluntly stated.

“They look lost.”

“What is wrong with you guys!” another pondered.

As Ohio State found out against Texas in the college football world, it is a four quarter game. Time will tell if Detroit can bounce back and make things interesting against Buffalo in the second half.